Ketamine One Shares Uplisted To OTCQB

KetamineOne Capital Limited (OTCQB:KONEF), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments using Ketamine, announced on Wednesday that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC:OTCM).

The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "KONEF" as of the opening of the market on January 12, 2022, according to a company press release.

The OTCQB offers traders the ability to invest in entrepreneurial and development stage companies. The OTCQB companies must also prove that financial reporting is current and other verification processes.

Ketamine One has a verified profile certified by OTC Markets. Shareholders will also now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service, as well as transparent prices through full depth-of-book with real-time Level 2 quotes.

“We are pleased for Ketamine One’s common shares to be accepted onto the OTCQB by OTC Markets,” Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One said. “The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is important as it makes it easier for American investors to obtain information about our securities and purchase our stock. Combined with DTC Eligibility, the Up-Listing enables US residents who are interested in the mental health revolution to become shareholders and participate in our growth.”

Photo Courtesy of Pixabay