Isiah Thomas-Led One World Products Adds Minyon Moore, One Of Nation's 'Top Strategic Thinkers' To Advisory Board

Cannabis and hemp producer One World Products (OTC:OWPC) announced Thursday it has added Minyon Moore to its advisory board, to serve as chairperson. In her new position, Moore will play an instrumental role in further developing the company’s advisory board as One World expands across various industries and markets.

Moore will be in charge of the company’s efforts evaluating various global supplier diversity initiatives such as the recent Stellantis National Black Supplier Development Program.

“We are both excited and proud to have Minyon join our team,” Isiah Thomas, executive chairman and CEO of One World stated. “Minyon is considered one of the nation’s top strategic thinkers, with extensive experience in political and corporate affairs. Her extensive background in providing counsel and developing strategies that address emerging consumer markets and public policy goals will be invaluable as we seek to become a leading international supplier of cannabis and industrial hemp.”

Moore’s Biography Highlights

Moore is currently a principal at the Dewey Square Group in charge of the company’s state and local affairs and multicultural strategies practices with clients ranging from the Fortune 100 companies to startup non-profits seeking counsel for developing strategies that address emerging consumer markets and achieve public policy goals.

Previously, under President Bill Clinton’s administration, Moore served as the principal political adviser to the President, Vice President, First Lady and senior White House staff, with primary responsibility for planning outreach and directing political activities of the White House.

Moore, named as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Washington by the Washingtonian Magazine, also earned numerous awards, including the Uncommon Height Award for excellence in service to others and the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) Lifetime Achievement Award. A graduate of Boston University Digital Filmmaking Program, Moore has lectured at Yale University and the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government.

“One World Products is perfectly positioned to leverage its environmentally- and socially-focused efforts and sustainable hemp and cannabis platform to become a leader in the global hemp and cannabis economy,” Moore said. “With numerous efforts across industries underway, I am excited to help the Company grow and execute, and to recruit skilled, like-minded advisors to help propel One World Products to their next level of success.”

One World Products Recent Milestones

One World Products, a marijuana company formerly known as One World Pharma, was recently selected by Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati and Peugeot, to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components as part of the National Black Supplier Development Program.

The Program, a joint initiative of Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL), is the nation’s first black supplier development program.

Price Action

One World Products’ shares closed Wednesday market session 12.31% higher at 11 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Slowking4 via Wikimedia Commons