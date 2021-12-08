QQQ
Isiah Thomas' Cannabis And Hemp Co. Has Changed Its Name To One World Products

byJavier Hasse
December 7, 2021 11:09 pm
Isiah Thomas' Cannabis And Hemp Co. Has Changed Its Name To One World Products

One World Pharma (OTC:OWPC), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, run by CEO and NBA Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas, recently changed its name to One World Products: Sustainable Hemp and Cannabis Solutions.

The company’s stock still trades on the OTC under the same ticker symbol and CUSIP number.

“This rebranding is more reflective of the multiple industries and markets we are now actively participating in as a supplier of both commercial hemp and cannabis products. Our ongoing commitment to ESG standards, and the use of hemp-based products, as an environmentally beneficial alternative, is a critical aspect of our company, and is more aligned with our current approach,” stated Isiah Thomas, CEO and Vice Chairman of One World Products.

One World Products was recently included as one of the first companies comprising the initial collective of the Stellantis-National Business League Black Supplier Development Program. As part of the Program, One World Products will develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components to Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

Thomas, who holds a Master’s degree in education from UC Berkeley, currently serves on the boards of United Wholesale Mortgage and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

