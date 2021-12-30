Michigan's Lume Cannabis To Open 30th Shop On New Year's Eve

Lume Cannabis Co., the largest single-state adult-use operator in the nation, will open its 30th Michigan cannabis dispensary on Friday, Dec. 31 in Mt. Pleasant.

“This year has been an amazing year of growth for Lume Cannabis Co. and opening our 30th adult-use store in Michigan — and second in Mt. Pleasant — is a great way to tie a bow on 2021,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume.

“We pride ourselves on offering an unmatched variety of safe, high-quality THC and CBD products, and we are excited to show cannabis in a new light to more adult-use consumers in Mt. Pleasant and throughout mid-Michigan.”

Lume’s Mt. Pleasant store, located at 1207 N. Mission St., will debut at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when the first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a free Lume swag bag. Those placing an order of $50 or more will receive their choice of a free 0.7-gram pre-roll or two-pack of Lume edibles. All products are 20% off storewide.

Big Year For Lume In Michigan

In 2021, Lume opened 16 adult-use cannabis shops as part of its ambitious effort of having 100 adult-use stores open throughout Michigan by 2024.

“Lume is proud to call Michigan home, and our number one goal is to serve the cannabis needs of every Michigander, regardless of where they live,” Hellyar said. “We are proud to give back to the communities we serve by creating jobs and providing much-needed tax revenue to local municipalities to help fix roads, hire first responders and support local schools.”

Lume offers more than 20 strains of high-quality cannabis flower, lines of effects-based Lume cartridges and gummies, CBD-infused tinctures, balms, body butters and more. All Lume flower is grown and cultivated in a state-of-the-art facility in Evart, Michigan, by a team of highly trained and experienced growers, which ensures all Lume products have consistent aromas, appearances and effects.