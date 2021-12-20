Michigan's Lume Cannabis Opens 28th Store With Plans To Reach 100 by 2024

Michigan's Lume Cannabis Co. opened its 28th store on Friday in Monroe — just in time for last-minute holiday shopping.

One of the biggest single-state cannabis operators, Lume has opened 15 adult-use stores this year as part of its ambitious plan to have 100 adult-use stores open throughout the Great Lake State by 2024.

“2021 has been a year of explosive growth for Lume Cannabis Co. and opening our 28th adult-use store in Michigan is a great way to cap off the year,” Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume said. “At Lume, we take pride in offering an unmatched variety of safe and high-quality THC and CBD products, and we are excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to more adult-use consumers in southeast Michigan.”

Lume’s Monroe store is located at 15391 South Dixie Highway and will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The first 50 customers to make a purchase at Lume’s Monroe store will receive a free Lume swag bag. Customers placing an order of $50 or more will receive a free 0.7-gram pre-roll. All products are 20% off storewide.

“Lume is a Michigan-born company, and our number one goal is serving the cannabis needs of every Michigander, regardless of where they live,” Hellyar said. “We take great pride in giving back to the communities we serve, creating jobs and providing much-needed tax revenue to local municipalities to fix roads, hire first responders and support local schools.”

