QQQ
+ 1.56
399.99
+ 0.39%
BTC/USD
+ 697.45
47162.11
+ 1.5%
DIA
+ 0.39
364.45
+ 0.11%
SPY
+ 1.01
476.47
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 0.31
146.36
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.23
168.36
+ 0.14%

Red White & Bloom Wraps Up 2021 By Settling CA$5.1M Debt, Refinances CA$12.8M Acreage Florida Acquisition Note

byJelena Martinovic
December 30, 2021 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Red White & Bloom Wraps Up 2021 By Settling CA$5.1M Debt, Refinances CA$12.8M Acreage Florida Acquisition Note

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTC:RWBYF) announced Thursday that it has issued some 6.78 million shares to settle a CA$5.1 million ($4 million) debt.

The Transaction Details

The weighted average conversion price is roughly CA$0.75 per share ($0.56).

The Toronto and Orlando-based company will realize an accounting gain of approximately CA$2.3 million by settling the debt.

Debt Refinance

In addition, RWB disclosed that it has refinanced the CA$12.8 million principal amount of its “Seven-month” vendor take-back note issued to High Street Capital Partners, LLC in connection with RWB Florida LLC’s acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Acreage Florida, Inc.

Acreage sold its Florida operations to RWB in April for $60 million. The deal expanded RWB’s footprint to seven states, including California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma.

To refinance, RWB entered into an agreement for approximately CA$14.6 million secured debenture on Nov. 29 from an arm’s length investor. The debenture carries interest at the rate of 10% annually and matures on May 30, 2022, unless accelerated under certain circumstances.

Stock & Option Issuance

The company also revealed that on Dec. 21, RWB granted the following:

  • 500,000 stock options to a member of the board of directors at the price of CA$0.40. The shares will vest in one year.
  • 35,000 restricted share units to a subcontractor for services at a deemed price of CA$1. The RSUs vest on issuance.

More recent news from RWB:

RWBYF Price Action

RWB’s shares traded 2.22% higher at 34 cents per share after the market close on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Avicanna Debuts CBD Derma-Cosmetics Pura H&W In US Via Deal With Red White & Bloom

Avicanna Debuts CBD Derma-Cosmetics Pura H&W In US Via Deal With Red White & Bloom

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) announced on Wednesday the read more
Lofty Revenue Targets In The Cannabis Space — Cannabis Daily December 1, 2021

Lofty Revenue Targets In The Cannabis Space — Cannabis Daily December 1, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space On today's Cannabis Daily podcast, host Elliot Lane talks about Bevcanna and other stocks you might want to put on your watchlist. Public companies covered in today's episode: read more
Red White & Bloom Shares Plummet On Q3 93% YoY Revenue Growth

Red White & Bloom Shares Plummet On Q3 93% YoY Revenue Growth

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) posted its third-quarter financial results Tuesday with 93% year-over-year revenue growth to CA$11.8 million ($9.22 million). read more
Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These Leading Stocks; $TLRY Enters Spirits Market – Cannabis Daily, November 4, 2021

Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These Leading Stocks; $TLRY Enters Spirits Market – Cannabis Daily, November 4, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space Cantor Fitzgerald releases notes on several major cannabis companies: Green Thumb Industries(OTCQX: GTBIF) read more