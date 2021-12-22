Avicanna Debuts CBD Derma-Cosmetics Pura H&W In US Via Deal With Red White & Bloom

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) announced on Wednesday the US launch and commercialization of its proprietary and clinically backed derma-cosmetics brand, Pura H&W.

Pura H&W's product line will hit shelves through an exclusive partnership with Red White and Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTCQX:RWBYF).

This marks the fourth country in which Avicanna's derma-cosmetic products branded as Pura H&W or Pura Earth have been commercialized, including Colombia, Ecuador and Canada where the products are sold through medical and adult-use channels.

"This marks the first major market for the brand where the products will be accessible to consumers over the counter and nationwide," Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna said. "We are optimistic about the launch of Pura in the United States where we believe the clinically-backed and functional products will be highly differentiated and well supported by our strategic partners Red White and Bloom and their US commercial infrastructure."

The company said that the launch of the proprietary and clinically-backed cannabidiol product line would leverage the growing use of online platforms for shopping, including Pura H&W's own e-commerce platform, as well as third party e-commerce channels, "big box" retailers, and Red White and Bloom's existing cannabis retail infrastructure nationwide.

The skincare line includes seven topical SKUs, three of which are available for online purchase:

Anti-Aging Serum – an emulsion gel that combines CBD with stem cells from a rare variety of Swiss apples.

– an emulsion gel that combines CBD with stem cells from a rare variety of Swiss apples. Cooling Body Gel – a go-to essential combining CBD and cannabigerol with menthol, clove oil and other unique ingredients and natural polyphenols.

– a go-to essential combining CBD and cannabigerol with menthol, clove oil and other unique ingredients and natural polyphenols. Brightening Facial Oil – a silky-smooth formula made with a blend of natural oils including CBD, Marula, Squalene, Pomegranate and Rosehips.

– a silky-smooth formula made with a blend of natural oils including CBD, Marula, Squalene, Pomegranate and Rosehips. Anti-Aging Cream – a luxurious combination of CBD and Japanese cedar bud extract.

– a luxurious combination of CBD and Japanese cedar bud extract. Intensive Moisturizing Cream – a rich combination of CBD and colloidal oatmeal.

– a rich combination of CBD and colloidal oatmeal. Clear Skin Gel – a formulation combining CBD with rosemary extract, tea tree oil, and other key ingredients.

– a formulation combining CBD with rosemary extract, tea tree oil, and other key ingredients. Skin Protecting Face Lotion (Night) – an overnight cream that combines CBD, pro-retinol, and vitamin E.

Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom, said he is thrilled about the Pura brand's debut in the US.

"As the first clinically tested line in CBD cosmetics, the reaction from our stores and retail partners has been exciting, and this is strategically aligned with our goal to be the most recognized and responsible multi-state operator (MSO) in the market" Rogers explained.

AVCNF Price Action

Avicanna's shares traded 2.88% higher at $0.6 per share after the market share on Tuesday.

RWBYF Price Action

Red White and Bloom Brands' shares traded 0.16% lower at $0.305 per share at the market close on Tuesday.

