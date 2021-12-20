Avicanna & Al Harrington's CBD Wellness Launch New Sports Recovery-Based CBD Brand re+PLAY

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) announced on Monday the launch of re+PLAY sports recovery-based CBD brand through a partnership with Harrington Wellness, founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington.

The brand’s initial product offerings include:

Muscle Rub – a water-based emulsion consisting of 500 mg of pure CBD with complementary natural active ingredients including menthol, camphor and the terpene beta-caryophyllene.

– a water-based emulsion consisting of 500 mg of pure CBD with complementary natural active ingredients including menthol, camphor and the terpene beta-caryophyllene. Total Body Cream – a water-based emulsion combining 250 mg of pure CBD with complementary natural active ingredients including menthol, beta-caryophyllene and eucalyptus essential oil for an immediate cooling sensation with a light scent.

– a water-based emulsion combining 250 mg of pure CBD with complementary natural active ingredients including menthol, beta-caryophyllene and eucalyptus essential oil for an immediate cooling sensation with a light scent. Foot + Ankle Cream – a fast-absorbing, lightly scented cream combines 500 mg of pure CBD with soothing colloidal oatmeal as well as antimicrobial tea tree and spearmint essential oils to provide a cool but gentle sensation on the feet.

CBD-based topicals utilize Avicanna’s proprietary and evidence-based deep tissue technology for cannabinoid delivery and have been curated with the support of Harrington Wellness’ deep understanding of the needs of professional athletes.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our wellness product offerings within the Canadian marketplace and to be introducing the first sports-focused THC-Free line of functional products,” Aras Azadian, Avicanna’s CEO said. “This line has been curated through this world-class partnership with the Harrington Wellness team and been in development since 2019.”

The products are now available across adult use channels in Alberta and are expected to launch in early 2022 in Ontario and other provinces.

re+PLAY will also be available through medical channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers nationwide in early January.

AVCNF Price Action

Avicanna’s shares traded 6.52% lower at $0.5865 per share at the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Avicanna Inc.