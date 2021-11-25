QQQ
Avicanna Expands Medical Cannabis Brand RHO Phyto Into Caribbean Region With Export To Barbados

byJavier Hasse
November 25, 2021 10:05 am
Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, has successfully expanded its Rho Phyto-branded medical cannabis products into the Caribbean region after a successful initial export to its distribution partner, Bryden Stokes Limited in Barbados.

Avicanna has entered into a distribution partnership with Bryden Stokes, an established health and pharmaceutical product distributor in the Caribbean region, to distribute its medical formulary RHO Phyto line of products beginning with three product SKUs. This marks the third country in which RHO Phyto’s medical formulary will be available and the 13th international market that Avicanna’s portfolio of products have successfully been exported to.

The company plans to deliver the RHO Phyto products to the medical community and patients in the Caribbean through Bryden Stokes’ extensive network and sales infrastructure in the region starting with Barbados. In addition to the advanced and evidence-based products, Avicanna will extend its comprehensive educational platform including patient support, marketing, and training.

The initial delivery, which included oral and sublingual products, has successfully been exported from Canada through Avicanna’s strategic partnership with Medipharm Labs (OTC:MEDIF) (TSX:LABS). In Barbados, the products will be commercialized under the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Act 2019-44 which outlines regulation of the handling of medicinal cannabis on the island. Avicanna plans to expand its product offerings to the region to include additional SKUs from its Canadian portfolio as well as pharmaceutical preparations from its formulary in Colombia.

“We’re excited to expand our Rho Phyto formulary of products into Barbados with our partner Bryden Stokes, who shares our vision and focus on supplying the medical community and patients with scientifically advanced and evidence-based cannabis products. We look forward to establishing RHO Phyto as the gold standard throughout the region and aim to build long-term opportunities for the brand.” said CEO Aras Azadian.

