Avicanna To Bring Its Cannabinoid-Based Drugs To Argentina Via 'Established' Pharma Partner

Cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) has entered into a partnership with “an established Argentine pharmaceutical company” to register and commercialize the former’s proprietary cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical preparations through the licensing of its intellectual property and supply of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

At first, the partnership will focus on the licensing, supply and potential commercialization of Avicanna’s cannabinoid-based drug candidate Trunerox, in Argentina in the second half of 2022.

Through this deal, the Argentinean partner will source its pharmaceutical-grade CBD exclusively from Avicanna to manufacture the product for the registration and marketing authorization with the Argentine regulatory agency, ANMAT.

According to management, the marketing authorization of the pharmaceutical preparation is expected to be approved during the second half of 2022 and is expected to be supported with claims related to the treatment of epilepsy.

The estimated patient population and market potential for epilepsy in Argentina is between 400,000 to 500,000 patients. Among them, 20,000 suffer from refractory epilepsy.

“We look forward to entering the Argentine market through a pharmaceutical pathway and to be doing so by delivering our proprietary formulations as a solution to patients with unmet medical needs," said Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM. "We are rapidly expanding into the region with innovative and accessible cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products and are doing so through partnerships with reputable industry leaders.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.