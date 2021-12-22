Hemp In Colombia: All About The New Industrial And Scientific Use Law

By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo.

In Colombia, the House of Representatives approved the legal framework for the commercial production of hemp for industrial and scientific purposes. The bill, filed by Senator Horacio José Serpa, obtained the unanimous support of the 99 representatives of the Lower House on Wednesday 15.

A New Legal Framework

The new law defines hemp as cannabis with a percentage of up to 0.3% THC. In addition, the regulatory framework contemplates its importation and exportation, cultivation, processing, and commercialization, reported Mexican media.

Meanwhile, the industrial use of the plant encompasses the use of hemp fibers; seeds, for food and beverages (such as dietary supplements); and cosmetics, among many more.

Regarding the necessary permits for production, an authorization must be requested from the Subdirectorate of Control and Control of Chemical Substances and Narcotics of the Ministry of Justice and Law.

Not a minor fact: license fees will be segmented for small, medium, and large producers.

In addition, under the new law, those who have a license will be able to access financial benefits from financial entities (such as Banco Agrario and Finagro).

According to the Congressional Gazette, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) will be in charge of allowing and registering the entry of new hemp genotypes into Colombia.

Farmers And NGOs Express Concern Over Hemp Law

Sen. Serpa, the bill's author, celebrated its approval stating that it will benefit farmers and agriculture. "Agriculture wins, farmers win and the country wins with a law that will generate employment, will technify the countryside, and will strengthen the post-conflict,” Serpa tweeted.

"With this initiative, hemp will cease to be a psychoactive and controlled plant, to become an agricultural option easily accessible to farmers and from which fibers and grains can be extracted for both human and animal food,” he added.

However, some farmers' associations and NGOs do not seem to share his optimism. Criticism revolves around the permitted THC limit, which was set at 0.3%. Last July, Decree 811 established that the maximum percentage of THC allowed for the plant to be considered as hemp and not as psychotropic cannabis is 1%, reported Canamo.net

Producers fear that 0.3% is a low limit (considering the climatic and geographical characteristics of Colombia, where THC tends to be expressed to a greater extent than in other latitudes). At the same time, they fear that the new regulatory framework will create a "gray zone" that will jeopardize the legal security of farmers and businessmen while reducing the country's competitiveness in the international market.

Image Via El Planteo