Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cann, Verano Holdings, Cresco Labs, HiFive, TILT

Cannabis Beverage 'Cann' Debuts In Planet 13 Las Vegas Flagship Dispensary

California's leading cannabis-infused beverage company Cann opened its first store-in-store at Planet 13 Holdings Inc.'s (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) flagship store in Las Vegas.

Coming as Cann's latest move in a mission to cultivate a culture in Las Vegas that leaves consumers hangover-free, the store will be offering high-quality, better-for-you beverage alternatives to alcohol.

Each of Cann's core products includes 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD, designed to deliver a light, uplifting social buzz without the hangover and with fewer calories than a glass of wine or can of hard seltzer.

Priced at $16-$20 for four and six-packs, Vegas residents and visitors can buy Cann at Planet 13, located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas.

Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13 says he is thrilled to partner with Cann.

"Their forward-thinking mission of introducing their products to new audiences is a nice fit with our approach of making cannabis retail accessible, relatable, and entertaining," Groesbeck said.

Verano Opens New MÜV Florida Dispensary

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced the opening of a new MÜV dispensary in Florida on Friday.

Located at 265 SW Monterey Road in Stuart, the new shop will kick off cannabis sales on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Situated on Florida's scenic "Treasure Coast," Stuart is located in a popular area with over 100 locally-owned restaurants and more than 60 miles of coastline.

"We believe Stuart and the 'Treasure Coast' region will continue to draw more tourists and new residents every year, and we look forward to offering our suite of premium medical cannabis products to serve patients in this growing, vibrant community," John Tipton, president of Verano said.

MÜV's comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Cresco Labs Opens New Store In Sarasota, Florida

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) is expanding its Sunnyside dispensary brand in Florida with a new store.

The new shop at 8307 Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota will open its doors on Friday, Dec. 17.

Sunnyside Sarasota is centrally located in the city between Interstate 75 and the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, in University Square Plaza.

The retailer offers premium quality products from Cresco Labs' One Plant brand known for high-quality hand-trimmed flower and solventless live rosin concentrates.

The product offering includes top-shelf genetics, hang-dried and hand-trimmed flower in popular strains like Runtz, Mac 1 and Ice Cream Cake, pre-rolled joints, vapes, concentrates, solventless ice hash products like live rosin and traditional distillate products including vaporizer cartridges and topicals.

To celebrate the opening, the store will offer a 25% storewide discount from Dec. 17 through Dec. 26, 2021.

HiFive To Open First OF Three Massacussets-Based Dispensaries

HiFive announced Thursday that it plans to launch the first of three planned dispensaries at 315 Worcester Road, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The brand is expected to debut in early 2022.

In addition, expansion plans are already underway to bring the innovative HiFive patient-focused approach to two additional Massachusetts communities.

HiFive associates are trained to provide expert product knowledge in a friendly and welcoming manner. From the products featured to the faces behind the counter, each HiFive location will be a reflection of the community it serves, focused on becoming an integral part of the neighborhood.

"We're looking to knock down barriers and create an inclusive cannabis community, where everyone feels comfortable and understood," Alex Parker, head of marketing for HiFive said. "No one likes to shop in an atmosphere that feels too institutional or too regimented."

TILT's CAC Subsidiary Obtains Approval To Kick Off Rec Cannabis Sales At Taunton Dispensary

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) said Friday that Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission gave a green light for its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc, to commence adult-use cannabis operations, including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retails sales at its Taunton facility, effective Dec. 20.

The move makes CAC the first dispensary to open its doors to recreational cannabis customers in Taunton.

"As the first adult-use dispensary in Taunton, we can now serve the entire community with our best-in-class products and services," Gary Santo, CEO of TILT said. "This milestone solidifies our position as a market leader and allows us to provide our growing portfolio of cannabis brand partners with even greater customer visibility and market penetration in Massachusetts."

Located at 30 Mozzone Boulevard, CAC's Taunton dispensary is situated adjacent to its 100,000 square-foot cultivation and processing facility.

CAC offers a wide selection of products from their house brands ONE, CHROMA and SLATE, including flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals as well as products from industry-leading partner brands including 1906, AIRO, Her Highness, Old Pal and Wana.

CAC Taunton joins CAC Brockton in serving both adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients.

Photo: Courtesy of Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash