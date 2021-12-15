Celebrity-Backed Cannabis Beverage 'Cann' Launches Store In Planet 13 Las Vegas Flagship Dispensary

California's leading cannabis-infused beverage company Cann debuted its first store-in-store at Planet 13's (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) flagship store in Las Vegas.

The move is part of Cann's mission to cultivate a culture in Las Vegas that leaves consumers hangover-free.

Cann and Planet 13 are excited to offer Las Vegas residents and visitors high-quality, better-for-you beverage alternatives to alcohol. Each of Cann's core products include 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD, designed to deliver a light, uplifting social buzz without the hangover and with fewer calories than a glass of wine or can of hard seltzer.

Priced at $16-20 for four and six-packs, Vegas residents and visitors can shop Cann at Planet 13, located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas.

Luke Anderson, Cann co-founder, touted Cann's effectiveness in treating hangovers.

"Jake and I have had some of our worst hangovers in Las Vegas, and while getting an IV the next day is always an option for reversing the damage done by alcohol, we've found that drinking a couple of Canns in the morning is just as effective and a lot less costly," Anderson explained.

Cann is also available in California, Nevada, Rhode Island, Illinois, Massachusetts, and soon in Arizona.

Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13 said he is excited to team up with a brand like Cann, which he called game-changing.

"Their forward-thinking mission of introducing their products to new audiences is a nice fit with our approach of making cannabis retail accessible, relatable, and entertaining," Groesbeck said.

Photo: Courtesy of Toni Cuenca from Pexels