Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, GTI, Jushi, Captor Capital, Deep Roots Harvest

GTI To Open Another Massachusetts Store In Chelsea

The owner of Rise dispensaries Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), is opening another store in Massachusetts.

Located at 200 Beacham Street in Chelsea, the new GreenStar Herbals shop will be rebranded to Rise in 2022.

The new retail location will begin selling cannabis on Wednesday, Dec.15.

Ben Kovler, the company's founder and CEO, highlighted that GTI expanded its retail footprint in the Bay State to six stores since entering the market in 2018.

"We are excited to open a new store in Chelsea which will allow us to serve more consumers in the greater Boston area," Kovler disclosed. "We are also proud to donate our first-day profits to La Colaborativa, who is doing important work supporting Greater Boston'sBoston's Latinx community by providing food distribution and housing, legal aid, education and job training."

Jushi Opens BEYOND / HELLO Store In Pottsville, 18th In Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced Tuesday the opening of its 28th retail location nationwide and 18th BEYOND / HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania through its subsidiary, Agape Total Health Care Inc.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said the new shop at 101 N. Centre St., in the old Schuylkill Trust Co. building in Pottsville, will open doors on Monday, Dec. 20.

The building, a former bank built in 1923, is a classic "small-town skyscraper" with six stories of offices above the large banking hall. BEYOND / HELLO Pottsville will occupy the first-floor banking hall.

The store will carry dry leaf cannabis, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

"In 2019, our Company set a mission of broadening access for medical marijuana patients," said Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi. "In a little more than three years' time, we successfully opened up multiple retail locations throughout the Philadelphia, Greater Delaware Valley, Pittsburgh, and Scranton Regions."

Captor Capital Opens 9th Califonia Store, Acquires Remaining 49% Stake In One Plant Retail Dispensaries' Owner

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR) (FRANKFURT: NMVA) (STUTTGART: NMVA), which owns and operates One Plant chain of retail dispensaries, is opening its ninth retail dispensary in the growing market of Palm Springs, California.

The new shop at 2739 N. Palm Canyon Drive will start serving customers on or before Wednesday, Dec. 22.

"We are proud to bring One Plant's premium retail experiences, and distinctive selection of products to Palm Springs," Captor Capital CEO John Zorbas said. "It is our privilege to not only provide exceptional patient and customer care but also foster meaningful relationships with this community."

The Toronto-based company also revealed that it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with Three Habitat Consulting Holdco Inc. to acquire Three Habitat's remaining 49% equity interest in Captor Retail Group Inc.

Following the closing of the CA$29.72 million ($23.16 million) acquisition, Captor Capital will have full ownership of the One Plant dispensary chain and execute plans to expand Captor's retail footprint and operations in California and other key U.S. states.

Deep Roots Harvest Opens 5th Store, Deep Roots Blue Diamond In Las Vegas

Deep Roots Harvest announced Monday that it is opening its fifth dispensary location – Deep Roots Blue Diamond at 3725 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Blue Diamond location marks the third dispensary opened in 2021, with more locations planned for 2022.

"As public safety concerns continue to diminish and vaccination rates increase, we expect that travel to the state will continue to increase as it did in 2021 and that travel within the state will increase as well. This should only be positive for cannabis sales in the coming months," Jon Marshall, the company's CEO said. "Whether visitors are coming from states with a regulated cannabis market or not, a visit to a dispensary is very often a top item of their ''to do'' list during their stay in Nevada."

Curaleaf To Open Las Vegas Strip Drive-Thru Dispensary

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it plans to open a drive-thru cannabis dispensary right off the Las Vegas Strip, at 1736 Las Vegas Blvd.

Curaleaf Las Vegas launched in January 2020 and is conveniently located within 15 minutes from most major hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company said that guests utilizing the drive-thru could place their order ahead of time or shop directly at the drive-thru upon arrival.

“Curaleaf’s overarching mission is to expand access to high-quality cannabis products for our diverse community of patients and customers, and we are eager to serve both Las Vegas visitors and residents with our new drive-through services,” said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. Opening the first drive-through dispensary on the Strip brings an unmatched level of convenience and access to cannabis retail, and we look forward to providing empowering and confident cannabis experiences to this community.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash