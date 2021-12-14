QQQ
Las Vegas Strip Gets Its Own Cannabis Drive-Thru With Curaleaf

byJavier Hasse
December 14, 2021 2:39 pm
International cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has opened a drive-thru cannabis dispensary right off the Las Vegas Strip, at 1736 Las Vegas Blvd.

Starting Tuesday, the dispensary will offer drive-thru service to medical and adult-use customers from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m., seven days a week. 

What Happened

Curaleaf Las Vegas opened its doors in January 2020 and is conveniently located within 15 minutes from most major hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

Guests utilizing the drive-thru have the option to place their order ahead of time or shop directly at the drive-thru upon arrival. These expanded shopping options increase accessibility for customers who might not want to enter a retail environment but still want to choose from the entire selection of award-winning products that can be found inside the dispensary.

The dispensary also carries products developed through recent brand partnerships, including a line of music-inspired Rolling Stone by Select vapes, which launched earlier in June, and B NOBLE pre-rolls, which recently launched in Nevada. 

Why It Matters

“Curaleaf’s overarching mission is to expand access to high-quality cannabis products for our diverse community of patients and customers, and we are eager to serve both Las Vegas visitors and residents with our new drive-through services,” said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. “After receiving overwhelming customer demand at both of our Las Vegas locations over the past year, it is clear that cannabis is becoming part of the Vegas experience. Opening the first drive-through dispensary on the Strip brings an unmatched level of convenience and access to cannabis retail, and we look forward to providing empowering and confident cannabis experiences to this community.”  

Veterans receive a 20% discount off of regularly priced items at all Curaleaf dispensaries every day, meanwhile, medical patients with a valid medical card, and Nevada locals with a state-issued ID, receive a 10% discount off regularly priced items at this location.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by Ismael Paramo on Unsplash

