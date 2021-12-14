Are Cannabinoids the Next Frontier of Pharmaceuticals? This Company Thinks So and Wants to Lead the Pack

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Potential treatments for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals have reportedly already been identified for cancer pain, glaucoma, and epilepsy, but some expect many more applications to be discovered.

Some large drug companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ and Pfizer Inc. PFE have reported investing in the space alongside established cannabis companies like Tilray Inc. TLRY and Cara Therapuetics Inc. CARA.

According to Statista.com, the industry is expected to reach $25 billion by 2025 and double to $50 billion by 2029.

With its newly announced acquisition of Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jupiter Wellness Inc. JUPW wants to become a “leading drug developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and psychedelics with a growing portfolio of drug products and intellectual property.” Jupiter hopes for the purchase to help it position itself at the cutting edge of the industry.

Jupiter now owns SYNDROS, which it reports as the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved CII tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in liquid form. It is used to treat cancer patients with nausea resulting from chemotherapy and anorexia in AIDS patients. Critically, the drug is in liquid form, which allows patients on feeding tubes to use the medication as well as those who have trouble swallowing pills. Jupiter says it is attempting to extend the formulation for use in pain and inflammation.

The acquisition also provides Jupiter with what it states is the industry-leading manufacturing center for synthetic cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical ingredients. The 83,000-square-foot facility operates in Texas and holds a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) exemption permit that allows it to export globally. This, as well other DEA licenses and a Board of Pharmacy permit, might give the company an advantage as these regulatory hoops can be costly and time-consuming to jump through.

Next Frontier also adds two patents and 14 patents pending to Jupiter’s intellectual property.

Jupiter currently sells Photocil, an over-the-counter cream that treats mild to severe psoriasis, a skin condition that affects more than 8 million Americans. It is also in the clinical stage — set to enter stage 3 — for a drug that treats eczema and might compete with Dupixent from Sanofi SA SNY. Several other drug candidates are in the pre-clinical stage.

If you’re interested in learning more about Jupiter, check out jupiterwellness.com.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.