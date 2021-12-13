MedMen Launches Medical Cannabis Delivery Across Florida

Multi-state cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) announced Monday that it will launch medical marijuana delivery services for patients in Florida. The Los Angeles-based company now offers same-day and next-day delivery to customers at its St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, South Beach and Orlando locations, with more locations to follow.

“Our goal is to provide Florida’s medical cannabis patients with a higher standard of care, and we see delivery as an extension of our unparalleled customer service experience,” Michael Serruya, Interim MedMen CEO said. “We are always looking for ways to make high-quality cannabis products more accessible and convenient for patients.”

Patients over 21 can place their orders online for same-day or next-day delivery at no charge if their purchase is over $49 and within the radius of participating MedMen locations. In-store patient discounts are also applicable to the delivery service. Online menus are live and offer the same assortment as in-store pick-up or delivery.

Price Action

MedMen Enterprises’ shares traded 1.49% lower at 20 cents per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash