MedMen's Charitable Cannabis Holiday Shopping Gets Underway Soon In Six States

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) is launching a series of local charity drives just in time for holidays.

Collections from the nationwide donation drive, conducted between December 13-23, will go to local charities in markets where MedMen operates.

As part of the initiative, each MedMen dispensary has independently selected a local charity, non-profit or rescue organization – from homeless shelters to food banks – to which it will direct contributions.

Customers are also being offered 10% off their purchases in exchange for donations.

The following stores are joining the initiative:

Florida

MedMen Coral Shores: Momma T's Food Pantry

MedMen Downtown West Palm Beach: Palm Beach Food Bank

MedMen Orlando: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

MedMen Pensacola: Manna Food Bank

MedMen South Beach: Krisit's House Toy Drive

MedMen St. Petersburg: Casa Food and Toy Drive

MedMen Tallahassee: Second Harvest of the Big Bend Food Bank

California

MedMen Emeryville: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association)

MedMen Long Beach: Ronald McDonald House

MedMen Los Angeles-Beverly Hills: LA Mission

MedMen Los Angeles-DTLA: East LA Rising

MedMen LAX Airport-St. Francis Pantry

MedMen Venice-Abbot Kinney: Boys and Girls Club

MedMen Venice-Lincoln Blvd: West Side Food Bank

MedMen Los Angeles-West Hollywood: LA Mission

MedMen Kearny Mesa: San Diego Food Bank

MedMen Torrey Pines: Wounded Warrior Homes

MedMen San Jose: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association)

MedMen Santa Ana: Families Forward

Nevada

MedMen Las Vegas-Downtown (Arts District): Opportunity Village

MedMen Paradise: Ronald McDonald House

MedMen Spring Valley: Dream Center

New York

MedMen Buffalo: Feed More West New York

MedMen Long Island (Lake Success): Long Island Cares

MedMen NYC (5th Avenue): City Harvest

MedMen Syracuse: Food Bank of Central New York

Illinois

MedMen Oak Park: Greater Chicago Food Depository

Arizona

MedMen Scottsdale (Talking Stick): Arizona Helping Hands

"Now more than ever, MedMen continues to prioritize its community relationships and impact," Michael Serruya, the company's interim CEO, stated. "Through our locally tailored donation drives this holiday season, we are able to make a tangible positive impact on the daily lives of the customers we serve."

More news from LA-based MedMen:

MMNFF Price Action

MedMen's shares traded 2.15% lower at $0.205 per share at the market close on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Katt Yukawa on Unsplash