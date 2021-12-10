QQQ
MedMen's Charitable Cannabis Holiday Shopping Gets Underway Soon In Six States

byJelena Martinovic
December 10, 2021 9:27 am
Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) is launching a series of local charity drives just in time for holidays.

Collections from the nationwide donation drive, conducted between December 13-23, will go to local charities in markets where MedMen operates.

As part of the initiative, each MedMen dispensary has independently selected a local charity, non-profit or rescue organization – from homeless shelters to food banks – to which it will direct contributions.

Customers are also being offered 10% off their purchases in exchange for donations.

The following stores are joining the initiative:

Florida

  • MedMen Coral Shores: Momma T's Food Pantry
  • MedMen Downtown West Palm Beach: Palm Beach Food Bank
  • MedMen Orlando: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
  • MedMen Pensacola: Manna Food Bank
  • MedMen South Beach: Krisit's House Toy Drive
  • MedMen St. Petersburg: Casa Food and Toy Drive
  • MedMen Tallahassee: Second Harvest of the Big Bend Food Bank

California

  • MedMen Emeryville: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association)
  • MedMen Long Beach: Ronald McDonald House
  • MedMen Los Angeles-Beverly Hills: LA Mission
  • MedMen Los Angeles-DTLA: East LA Rising
  • MedMen LAX Airport-St. Francis Pantry
  • MedMen Venice-Abbot Kinney: Boys and Girls Club
  • MedMen Venice-Lincoln Blvd: West Side Food Bank
  • MedMen Los Angeles-West Hollywood: LA Mission
  • MedMen Kearny Mesa: San Diego Food Bank
  • MedMen Torrey Pines: Wounded Warrior Homes
  • MedMen San Jose: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association)
  • MedMen Santa Ana: Families Forward

Nevada

  • MedMen Las Vegas-Downtown (Arts District): Opportunity Village
  • MedMen Paradise: Ronald McDonald House
  • MedMen Spring Valley: Dream Center

New York

  • MedMen Buffalo: Feed More West New York
  • MedMen Long Island (Lake Success): Long Island Cares
  • MedMen NYC (5th Avenue): City Harvest
  • MedMen Syracuse: Food Bank of Central New York

Illinois

  • MedMen Oak Park: Greater Chicago Food Depository

Arizona

  • MedMen Scottsdale (Talking Stick): Arizona Helping Hands

"Now more than ever, MedMen continues to prioritize its community relationships and impact," Michael Serruya, the company's interim CEO, stated. "Through our locally tailored donation drives this holiday season, we are able to make a tangible positive impact on the daily lives of the customers we serve."

More news from LA-based MedMen:

MMNFF Price Action

MedMen's shares traded 2.15% lower at $0.205 per share at the market close on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Katt Yukawa on Unsplash

