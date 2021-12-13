Fire & Flower Borrows $30M From Alimentation Couche-Tard To Bolster Its Consumer Digital Platform

Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) said Monday that it has secured $30 million in financing through a loan agreement with 2707031 Ontario Inc., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Under the deal, ACT – which holds greater than 10% of the outstanding voting securities of Fire & Flower – agreed to loan the money to the Toronto-based company in three separate tranches of $10 million.

The loan, which is secured by the company's assets, will bear an interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly, matures on October 1, 2022.

In addition, the agreement contemplates prepayment of amounts drawn from the net proceeds received by the company upon the exercise of series B warrants held by ACT which become exercisable by ACT as of January 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.

Fire & Flower disclosed that it plans to use the proceeds to fund further development of the consumer digital platform as well as for general corporate purposes.

"Access to $30 million of non-dilutive debt financing is a strong show of support from our partner, Alimentation Couche-Tard," Trevor Fencott, the company's CEO said. "Through their leadership, network and expertise, we are accelerating the dynamics of the retail shopping experience and creating a consumer-centric marketplace that leverages technology and data-driven insights to deliver a personalized collection of products to consumers and reaches them wherever they are at."

