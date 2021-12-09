 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fire & Flower To Buy Pineapple Express Delivery For $5.3M, 'Powering Its Asset-Light Retail Strategy'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Fire & Flower To Buy Pineapple Express Delivery For $5.3M, 'Powering Its Asset-Light Retail Strategy'

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.  (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hifyre Inc. confirmed Thursday it will buy Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., Canada's largest delivery and logistics company serving the cannabis sector, for $5.3 million.

Through this acquisition, Fire & Flower will have all the necessary components in its business to deliver a full consumer technology platform experience, supported by a network of more than 100 retail stores and full same-day delivery to cannabis consumers.

The Acquisition Highlights

Total consideration for the acquisition of Pineapple Express is payable by way of assumption and repayment of approximately $5.3 million in cash debt owed by Pineapple Express and the issuance of up to approximately 1.13 million common shares of Fire & Flower. Pineapple Express revenue for the trailing 12-month period ended October 31, 2021 was approximately $10 million.

The acquisition will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation with a newly incorporated subsidiary of Hifyre. Upon obtaining all necessary approvals the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.

Pineapple Express will provide same-day delivery in key markets across Canada, leveraging their existing fleet of vehicles, drivers and dispatch personnel. Its proprietary technology on the CannDeliv platform will be added to the Hifyre technology stack.

"The Acquisition of Pineapple Express will complete our proprietary technology stack and allow us to deliver a seamless customer experience from online customer acquisition and discovery at our top-of-funnel sites such as PotGuide.com and Wikileaf.com, through a personalized online or in-store shopping experience powered by Hifyre and our Spark Perks™ program and now culminating in best-in-class fulfillment service right to our customers' doors through Pineapple Express,” Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower stated. “To our knowledge, this complete cannabis consumer technology platform is the first of its kind in the legal cannabis industry and will power our asset-light retail strategy, not just in Canada but across North America. “

Photo: Courtesy Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFLWF)

As Consolidation Hits Canadian Cannabis Retail This Undervalued Stock Appears On Analyst's Radar
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, MedMen, Halo Collective, Fire & Flower, Cronos Group, Perfect Union
Huge News From Jushi and Sundial — Cannabis Daily October 25, 2021
Fire & Flower Cannabis Retailer Repays Debt To ATB Financial Six Months Early
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis delivery Canada cannabis stocks Hifyre marijuana stocks Pineapple ExpressM&A News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com