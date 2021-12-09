QQQ
Curaleaf Launches New Edibles Treat, Select X Bites With Faster Onset And Longer Duration

byJelena Martinovic
December 9, 2021 10:56 am
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced Thursday that it has launched a new edibles product, Select X Bites, which is 

designed to have a faster onset, lasts longer and produces a stronger effect.

The formula features Select's award-winning oil and introduces proprietary encapsulation technology that mimics the body's natural lipid barrier, which optimizes the absorption of THC into the body at a steady, prolonged rate, resulting in a stronger and longer high.

Select X Bites, which debuted at the Hall of Flowers, will soon be available in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Nevada with other states, including Massachusetts, Michigan, California, and Maryland, to follow early next year.

Each serving size of the new product will contain 10mg of THC. Initially, it will be available in a creamy vanilla-orange flavor called Orange Matter, with additional "out of this world" flavors debuting in the coming months.

"Over the past year, Select has introduced a number of new offerings that are not only satisfying unique consumer preferences but also pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible in cannabis, and we are exceptionally proud to introduce one of the most sophisticated edible products in the industry through Select X Bites," said Joe Bayern, the company's CEO. "Select was one of the early pioneers of nano-emulsion technology in cannabis which made edibles more predictable – now we are raising the bar and offering customers the opportunity to enjoy more potent edible experiences without compromising the speed or duration of the onset time."

Apart from the newly launched Select X Bites, the company's product portfolio also features Select Bites, Select Nano Bites and Select Snooze Bites.

More recent news from Curaleaf:

CURLF Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 2.15% lower at $9.24 per share at the time of writing on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

