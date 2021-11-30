Curaleaf And Fab 5 Freddy's B NOBLE To Launch In Cannabis Dispensaries In New York

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) and B NOBLE Inc. announced the expansion of their partnership into medical dispensaries in New York, marking one of the first partnerships of its kind in the state, following the Cannabis Control Board's recent approval of whole cannabis flower as part of the state's medical marijuana offerings.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of B Noble's expansion into my hometown – New York City," Fab 5 Freddy said. "B NOBLE exists to generate support for the defense of people impacted by the War on Drugs, which is a War on People that took New York City by storm. It's an honor to see B NOBLE active in New York and working to right those wrongs of the drug war. It's a full-circle moment and a well-deserved moment for the community."

The New York market is the first to offer whole flower products as part of its B NOBLE product partnership, introducing 3.5G flower jars. At launch, two strains will be available, including Super Lemon Haze Cookies (Sativa) and Sour Diesel (Hybrid), with an additional Indica strain to arrive in stores later in December. Prior to late October 2021, cannabis was only available to New York patients in ground form, a source of frustration for many patients who prefer the plant's medicinal applications in its whole flower form.

In collaboration with Fab 5 Freddy, New York native, filmmaker, visual artist and legendary hip-hop pioneer and Bernard Noble who spent seven years in prison for possession of two joints, B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause-based cannabis brand.

As part of Curaleaf's corporate social responsibility program, Rooted in Good, B NOBLE is the company's first large-scale brand venture in alignment with its dedicated social equity work. B NOBLE will bring a high-quality, Black-owned cannabis brand to the regulated cannabis market in New York while advancing racial and social equity in the industry.

B NOBLE’s Story – A National Symbol

The idea behind B NOBLE was to create a cannabis brand that would help liberate Americans who are now or have been incarcerated for non-violent cannabis-related charges. The organization was named after Bernard Noble, who was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor for possessing less than two joints worth of weed. He was released after serving seven years in prison. In 2017, Noble's case began to attract attention across the country and he soon became a national symbol for the need to reform the country's unjust drug laws.

Since rolling out in July 2021, B NOBLE is now available in ten states – New York, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, and Oregon.

10% of the proceeds from the sale of each B NOBLE product will go toward local organizations dedicated to advancing social equity and providing opportunities to those directly impacted by the War on Drugs.

Price Action

Curaleaf’s shares traded 1.50% lower at $9.56 per share at the time of writing Tuesday

