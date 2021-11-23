Curaleaf Opens 112th Dispensary & 9th In Arizona, Plans This Year's 'Cans For Kush' Food Drive

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced Tuesday that Curaleaf 48th Street in Phoenix, Arizona is now open, marking its ninth dispensary in the state and 112th dispensary nationwide.

Located at 4730 South 48th Street, the new dispensary has around 5,000 square feet of space, which includes room for product education, exploration and customer convenience. The dispensary will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is strategically located off Interstate 10 on the city line of Phoenix and Tempe, near the Sky Harbor Airport.

Curaleaf dispensaries offer a diverse portfolio of product offerings with a variety of local brands and product formats to choose from, including the company's eponymous cannabis brand. All nine Curaleaf dispensaries in Arizona also carry the full suite of products by Select, such as their new Cliq by Select vape system and Select Squeeze, an award-winning, fast-acting THC Beverage Enhancer.

"Curaleaf was one of the first operators to begin serving adult-use customers in January of this year after Proposition 207 was passed by majority vote. Since then, all eight Curaleaf dispensaries in Arizona have seen more than an 80% increase in customer demand," Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf stated. "Curaleaf's strategic expansion in Arizona will allow the company to better serve the state's existing medical market and the thriving adult-use market."

‘Cans For Kush’ To Benefit Food Bank

Curaleaf Arizona is encouraging customers to participate in their annual community food drive called "Cans for Kush," an exchange program that benefits St. Mary's Food Bank with the goal of helping combat food insecurity in the area. To participate, guests are asked to bring 2 cans of food or non-perishable food items in exchange for a .25g Shortie Pre-Roll, 5 cans for a .5g Curaroll pre-roll, 10 cans for a 1g pre-roll and 25 cans will net patients a 5-pack of pre-rolls. Over nine tons of food were donated to the charity as a result of last year's food drive.

Patients and adults 21+ are also invited to celebrate the grand opening from Thursday, December 3rd to Sunday, December 5th, in which first-time visitors will be offered an incredible buy-one-get-one 50% off promotion on all products, as well as unique doorbusters from more than 15 cannabis brands.

Price Action

Curaleaf’s shares traded 0.93% lower at $9.59 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash