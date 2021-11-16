Curaleaf Teams Up With Southern Glazer's Alcohol Beverage To Distribute Hemp & Select CBD Lines

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced Tuesday that it has inked a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, a distributor of beverage alcohol.

What Happened?

The deal brings Curaleaf's lineup of products from their hemp and Select CBD lines into Southern Glazer's distribution network.

The new partnership combines Curaleaf's expertise in creating high-quality non-psychoactive hemp products with Southern Glazer's national scale, unmatched route-to-market capabilities, state-of-the-market sales team and its industry-leading Proof e-commerce platform bringing operating efficiencies that will drive growth within Curaleaf's family of CBD products said the Wakefield, Massachusetts company.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with a world-leading beverage distributor that shares our values around responsible distribution and pioneering a well-regulated industry," said Joseph Gennaro, VP of CBD, health and wellness at Curaleaf.

What's Next?

Both Curaleaf and Glazer's Wine & Spirits look forward to introducing new innovations to both ancillary lines with confections and beverages that feature minor cannabinoids like CBN and CBG, allowing consumers to personalize their CBD experiences as they continue to learn which products will work best for their unique needs.

"We are excited to add Curaleaf to our distribution network, as we are aligned on the future growth potential of CBD in the U.S. and, as such, are both investing significantly in the category," David Chaplin, chief growth officer at Southern Glazer's said.

Southern Glazer's is "uniquely positioned to deliver the most effective route-to-market for Curaleaf," Chaplin added.

Kariff Rhooms, VP at SG Ventures and head of Southern Glazer's CBD sales division, said the beverage distributor's team has "the expertise and experience to engage more consumers through our network of retail customers as we work with Curaleaf to continue to grow the CBD category."

CURLF Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 3.65% higher at $10.40 per share on Tuesday morning at the time of this writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Kobby Mendez on Unsplash