Michigan Cannabis Co Touted 'Kirkland Of Cannabis' Launches New Product To Raise Money For Underserved Communities

Common Citizen, a Michigan-based cannabis company with a mission of inclusion and diversity, is furthering that mission with its newest product line, Principle.

Starting in mid-December, Common Citizen will sell its Principle product, two half-gram prerolls, at its Common Citizen retail locations. The company announced that all proceeds from the sales of the Principle products will be donated to Michigan’s Local Community Engagement and Social Equity programs.

“At Common Citizen, we prioritize people over product, and Principle allows us to support and reinvest in the diverse communities we proudly serve,” said Michael Elias, Common Citizen CEO, who refers to the company utilizing “lean manufacturing” and “process improvement” though the launch of Principle has a specific goal. “As part of this project, we will educate the common citizen about the many wellness benefits of cannabis and help eliminate the stigma around its production, distribution and consumption.”

Common Citizen will not be alone in this venture. The company announced in a press release that it will team up with Cannasclusive, a company striving to further diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.

While many companies in the cannabis industry tout a mission of inclusion, Common Citizen and Cannaclusive are truly making an impact by pledging 100% of proceeds from the new Principle product line to social equity programs and underserved communities.

It also helps that Common Citizen, which has dispensaries throughout Michigan as well as a grow and processing facility in Marshall, is being compared to Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) Kirkland alcohol brand that includes all manner of spirits: vodka, scotch, whiskey, bourbon, rum, tequila and gin.

Principle is no Kirkland but the brand’s goal is lofty.

“Principle is the next step in our mission of serving Cannabis For Humanity and the individual needs of our patients and adult-use customers,” said Elias said who did not start off in the cannabis industry but rather in industrial engineering and applied statistics after earning an MA in Community Medicine at Wayne State Medical School.

Elias learned about medical cannabis through a friend.

“I couldn’t believe how many prominent physicians were whispering in the ears of their patients that cannabis is an alternative to (improve) quality of life,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

And now Common Cause is improving people’s quality of life not only medically but the company is giving back to those in need in the community.

“We look forward to announcing further details about Principle and this first-of-its-kind effort to help serve the communities we call home,” Elias said.