Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Coda Signature, Greater Cannabis Co., BioHarvest Sciences, Compass Pathways

Coda Signature Taps Teddy C. Scott As Board Member

Producer of cannabis-infused edibles and wellness products Coda Signature recently appointed Teddy C. Scott, Ph.D., J.D to serve on the board of directors.

Scott is a founder and former CEO of PharmaCann, who has more than two decades of experience in the cannabis industry, biotechnology research, and intellectual property law.

Maigread Eichten, the company's CEO, said he is thrilled that Scott has agreed to join Coda's board.

"His deep background in cannabis and manufacturing best practices, coupled with his intellectual property expertise, will be invaluable as we grow our product line and expand into new markets," Eichten said.

Greater Cannabis Company Names Cannabinoid Researcher Dr. Adi Aran As Strategic Advisor

Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC:GCAN), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next-generation cannabinoid therapeutics, recently revealed that it has appointed Dr. Adi Aran, M.D., head of pediatric neurology at Shaare Zedek Medical center, to further the research and development of unique product formulations.

Aran is a physician, scientist, respected key opinion leader and inventor of the cannabinoid neuropsychiatric therapeutic that the Greater Cannabis Company has licensed from Shaare Zedek Scientific Ltd. In addition, Aran is the director of pediatric neurology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"Dr. Aran is a visionary who has received worldwide acclaim for his pivotal cannabinoid clinical research. His extensive and unique expertise will help guide in carrying out our strategic objectives in developing cannabinoid therapeutics," Aitan Zacharin, CEO of GCANRx said. "We are excited for Dr. Aran to join our efforts to make a positive, meaningful impact on the health of patients seeking better solutions for their unmet medical needs."

BioHarvest Sciences Welcomes Astronaut Chris Hadfield To Board Of Advisors

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE:BHSC) has welcomed renowned astronaut Chris Hadfield to be a member of its board of advisors.

The appointment is a part of a drive to leverage its biotech technology platform to provide essential nutrition and active ingredients for space exploration and potential new settlements in space.

Hadfield has four decades of scientific experience with the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which developed and patented plant bio-cell technology called BioFarming, which is capable of growing active and beneficial plant-based ingredients at an industrial scale without the need to grow the plant itself.

The Canadian-born reserve colonel is an astronaut, engineer and RCAF pilot who has flown 3 space missions, done 2 spacewalks and commanded the International Space Station. He was named the top test pilot in both the US Air Force and the US Navy and served as NASA's director of operations in Russia.

"Chris's unparalleled experience will help marry our plant cellular biology expertise with space science," Ilan Sobel, BioHarvest's CEO said last week. "He is a great addition to our advisory board at this phase of our growth, and he'll help us in our drive to be a global biotech leader."

Compass Pathways Appoints Michael Falvey As CFO

Psilocybin-based mental health care company Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS), dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced that it has appointed Michael Falvey to oversee its financial department, replacing Piers Morgan when he leaves the company, as previously announced, at the end of the year.

Prior to this, Falvey led the financial strategy and prepared the financial infrastructure to support commercial operations at Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Falvey also served as CFO at several other high-growth companies, including Seven Bridges Genomics, Analysis Group, Ahura Scientific, Aspect Medical Systems and as vice-president of finance at Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

"Mike has an excellent reputation for executing business growth plans and a track record in building strong financial teams," George Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of COMPASS Pathways said. "He also has experience of launching and commercializing products which will be invaluable as we bring our COMP360 psilocybin therapy through clinical trials and develop our plans for bringing it to patients."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash