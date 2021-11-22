CNN's 'Weed' Returns For Its 6th Installment On Cannabis And Autism, Hosted By Dr. Sanjay Gupta

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s CNN is releasing the sixth installment of its famed Weed documentary series.

Hosted by CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the series focuses on the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and hemp and has been credited for changing the paradigm around medical cannabis and CBD around the world.

It all started nearly 10 years ago when Dr. Gupta began traveling the globe to investigate the benefits of medical marijuana. The first installment of the award-winning documentary series premiered in 2015, highlighting the remarkable benefits of CBD in treating seizure disorders in children.

Weed 6

Weed 6: Cannabis and Autism will air on Sunday, November 28th at 9 pm ET.

Dr. Gupta will take viewers on a journey that will be similar to his prior trips, following several families who have seen the “miraculous” benefits of the plant on their children struggling with autism.

“Autism, ASD for Autism Spectrum Disorder, is by definition a wide array of behaviors. Whether mild or severe, two core symptoms are social communication challenges and restrictive or repetitive behaviors. In WEED 6: Cannabis and Autism, viewers will meet researchers, doctors, and families, some of whom are coming out publicly for the first time, and will see in real-time how life-changing the plant can be for them,” a CNN spokesperson explains.

The CNN Special Report, Weed 6: Cannabis and Autism, will stream live for cable subscribers via CNNgo and via CNNgo apps for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire, Chromecast (NASDAQ:GOOG), Samsung Smart TV and Android TV. It will also be available on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

