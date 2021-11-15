Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Trulieve Opens First Store In West Virginia

Cannabis multi-state operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has debuted its first store in West Virginia last week.

The company launched cannabis sales at 1397 Earl Core Road, in Morgantown on Friday, Nov. 12.

Patients in the Mountain State can access the company's diverse product line, including TruFlower, TruClear concentrates, TruSpectrum Whole Plant Extract, and Botanical TruPOD cartridges, in addition to a selection of Momenta topicals, capsules, and tinctures.

"We're thrilled to be first to market in West Virginia and to continue building the foundation for the West Virginia's emerging medical cannabis market," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, commented. "Our team is especially eager to leverage our first-mover advantage to bolster local economies by creating sustainable jobs and investing in marginalized communities. We look forward to serving West Virginia patients, who have been patiently waiting for this day to arrive, with an unparalleled retail experience and the high-quality medical cannabis products they can rely on for safe and effective relief."

Trulieve entered the West Virginia cannabis market in May by purchasing Mountaineer Holding LLC for $6 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Trulieve bought a cultivation permit and two dispensary permits. Two years later, the company launched operations in the state by kicking off cultivation at its 100,000 square foot Huntington-based facility.

Columbia Care Opens Third Virginia Store In Glen Allen

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) has opened its third dispensary in Virginia under the gLeaf brand.

Nicholas Vita, CEO of the New York company said last week that he is pleased that Columbia Care is "able to serve the greater Richmond metropolitan area, especially on the heels of the recent addition of the whole flower to our product offerings."

Located at 11190 West Broad Street in Glen Allen, Virginia, the new dispensary includes two drive-thru windows and 12 registers. It will carry gLeaf and Seed & Strain brands and expects to launch Triple Seven, Classix, and other brands, pending regulatory approval.

The company is poised to open two more locations in Carytown and Virginia Beach.

Vita called the store opening "the next step in our expansion in Virginia to help support the rapidly expanding medical program and its more than 33 thousand patients."

In addition, Columbia Care is in the process of rebranding its Portsmouth location as Cannabist, bringing an elevated patient experience to the Hampton Roads area.

High Tide Opens 104th Branded Store Nationwide, Becomes Largest Cannabis Retailer In Alberta

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) has opened Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 250 East Hills Square SE in Calgary, Alberta.

The company's 104th branded retail and 58th in the province is selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories. It's located within the East Hills Shopping Centre.

"I am pleased that with this new location in East Hills, even more customers in east Calgary and Chestermere will be able to easily access our innovative discount club concept," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide said Tuesday. "Canna Cabana was one of the first players to enter the retail cannabis market in Alberta in 2018, and I am proud that with today's announcement, we became the largest cannabis retailer in the province."

The Calgary-based company recently revealed a new retail concept focused on "value-sensitive" cannabis shoppers and called it "Cannabis Chop Shop," under the tagline "wholesale prices to the public."

The new stores were created in collaboration with Holland Design, an award-winning, Calgary-based interior design firm; they will be differentiated from High Tide's existing Canna Cabana network.

Ayr Wellness Opens 7th Dispensary In Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) announced on Friday the opening of its seventh affiliated dispensary operating in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The new shop, which spans 8,400 square feet, is located at the "Five Points" junction, a popular shopping area in Montgomeryville.

The new location features a curated selection of high-quality medical marijuana products, including Ayr-owned brands Origyn Extracts, Seven Hills flower and Revel flower, as well as products sourced from third-party brands throughout the state. It has 12 points of sale stations and 46 parking spaces.

"We consistently strive to deliver the best quality product at an accessible price," Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO said. "And now, with a seven-store footprint and robust wholesale operation, we look forward to introducing more Pennsylvania patients to the Ayr way."

Green Dragon Opens 16th Colorado Store In Fort Collins

Legacy cannabis operator Green Dragon announced Tuesday the opening of its first shop in northern Colorado.

The store at 813 Smithfield Dr. #8581 in Fort Collins offers both medical and recreational cannabis – an improved product selection, including new brands like Magnus, Fuel, Le Remedie, Tropix and Sugar High.

"Green Dragon is known for offering premium products—especially flower—at competitive prices, and we are thrilled to now be able to provide those benefits, as well as our great customer service and unparalleled retail experience, to patients and recreational consumers in Northern Colorado," said Alex Levine, Green Dragon's chief development officer.

Green Dragon now has 16 dispensaries in the Centennial State.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash