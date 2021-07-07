fbpx
Trulieve Kicks Off Cannabis Cultivation In West Virginia

byJelena Martinovic
July 7, 2021 1:08 pm
Trulieve Kicks Off Cannabis Cultivation In West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is launching operations in West Virginia with a large cannabis grow. In its Wednesday press release, the Florida–based company announced it has begun cultivation at its 100,000 square foot Huntington-based facility.

The move follows Trulieve's debut in the Mountain State through the acquisition of Mountaineer Holding LLC, which was completed in May.

The company purchased a cultivation permit and two dispensary permits for $6 million, including $3 million in cash and some 60,342 Trulieve subordinate voting shares worth $3 million.

"West Virginia patients have been waiting on medical cannabis for some time, and we are happy to announce we have planted our first crop," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said. "As we have demonstrated in our home state of Florida, Trulieve is dedicated to providing meaningful access to patients. We look forward to introducing the Trulieve brand in the state, providing patients with the highest quality products to meet their medical needs."

As of June 30, a total of 2,305 West Virginians have registered with the state's medical cannabis program, meeting the deadline for three-year registration, Trulieve noted.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

