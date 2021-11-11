Medical Cannabis In Malaysia: Importation And Consumption Now Allowed

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reported that the Southeast Asian country will allow the importation and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

A prescription will be required to purchase medical marijuana. Prescriptions may only be issued by a registered physician or pharmacist, Bloomberg reported.

Also, products containing cannabis must be registered with the country's Medicines Control Authority. Meanwhile, importers must have import licenses and permits.

The important announcement came in the form of a parliamentary response to Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, a member of parliament who asked the Ministry of Health to outline Malaysia's position on the use of medical marijuana.

At the same time, it should be noted that, in the past, citizens could face the death penalty for possessing, distributing and selling cannabis.

Photo by mkjr_ via Unsplash