QQQ
+ 1.12
388.39
+ 0.29%
BTC/USD
+ 88.15
64970.58
+ 0.14%
DIA
-1.39
362.46
-0.38%
SPY
+ 0.53
463.10
+ 0.11%
TLT
-0.22
148.42
-0.15%
GLD
+ 0.89
172.26
+ 0.52%

Medical Cannabis In Malaysia: Importation And Consumption Now Allowed

byEl Planteo
November 11, 2021 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medical Cannabis In Malaysia: Importation And Consumption Now Allowed

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reported that the Southeast Asian country will allow the importation and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

A prescription will be required to purchase medical marijuana. Prescriptions may only be issued by a registered physician or pharmacist, Bloomberg reported. 

Also, products containing cannabis must be registered with the country's Medicines Control Authority. Meanwhile, importers must have import licenses and permits.

The important announcement came in the form of a parliamentary response to Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, a member of parliament who asked the Ministry of Health to outline Malaysia's position on the use of medical marijuana.

At the same time, it should be noted that, in the past, citizens could face the death penalty for possessing, distributing and selling cannabis.

Photo by mkjr_ via Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

The Cannabis-COVID Connection: What We Know And What We Don't Know

The Cannabis-COVID Connection: What We Know And What We Don't Know

As the world continues to contend with COVID-19, much about the virus remains uncertain, including its interactions with cannabis. In the early months of the pandemic, various studies linked pot to both adverse and beneficial results. The trend continues today, with little conclusively known about the cannabis-COVID medical connection if indeed there is one. read more
Lobbyist Crowdfunding Group, CrowdLobby, Launches Campaign For Good Samaritan Bill Education In New York Alongside Cannabis Industry Professionals

Lobbyist Crowdfunding Group, CrowdLobby, Launches Campaign For Good Samaritan Bill Education In New York Alongside Cannabis Industry Professionals

CrowdLobby, a non-partisan crowdfunding organization, is proud to relaunch its platform under its new URL: www.crowdlobby.com, with two campaigns introduced to crowd fund public lobbyist efforts. read more
Chronic Lack Of Diversity? New Mexico's Cannabis Producer Applications Skew White And Male

Chronic Lack Of Diversity? New Mexico's Cannabis Producer Applications Skew White And Male

Two months after New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division (CCD) began accepting applications for producer licenses, more than 1,500 people applied, reported KRQE.com read more
Canada's Heritage Cannabis Expands Dried Flower And Pre-Roll Via Agreement With Violet Tourist

Canada's Heritage Cannabis Expands Dried Flower And Pre-Roll Via Agreement With Violet Tourist

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. read more