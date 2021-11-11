Jushi's Stock Slightly Up On Announcing It Looks To Raise Up To $500M

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced Thursday that it will raise up to CA$500 million ($401.6million) through offerings of its subordinate voting shares, subscription receipts, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and units as well as any combination thereof.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the company reported that it filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, which will allow it to offer its securities during the 25 months that the shelf prospectus is effective.

The final short form base shelf prospectus will be filed after the expiry of and will replace the company's existing short form base shelf prospectus, which was filed on Oct. 9, 2020, with certain Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The move is expected to allow the company to maintain financial flexibility, including responding to significant regulatory improvements and pursuing opportunistic acquisitions.

More recent news from Jushi:

JUSHF Price Action

Jushi Holdings' shares traded 3.303% higher at $4.535 per share on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash