Jushi To Kick Off Sale Of The Bank and Sèche Products In VA, Rubicon Organics Introduces New SKUs

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced Tuesday that its two flower brands, The Bank and Sèche, will launch in Virginia

following receipt of the state's Board of Pharmacy's approval to sell cannabis flower.

The move follows the wrapping up of the acquisition of Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc., that marked the company's entry in the Bay State.

The registered cannabis patients in the Old Dominion will enjoy pre-packaged flower in three-tiered lines under The Bank brand, including Gold Standard, Cache and Vault.

The products are currently available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, the company's 15 Pennsylvania BEYOND / HELLO locations and partner dispensaries in Pennsylvania and Nevada, as well as Sèche branded fine grind, fine flower, and pre-rolls, which is also available in Ohio.

"As we expand access to flower for Virginia medical cannabis patients at our BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, and soon to be opened Sterling location, we look forward to executing on our plan to expand our footprint in the Commonwealth by opening additional BEYOND / HELLO retail stores, optimizing our cultivation and manufacturing assets, as well as meeting growing patient demand," Jim Cacioppo, the company CEO, chairman, and founder said Tuesday.

Rubicon Organics Launches New SKUs

Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) disclosed Tuesday that four new products are now available at the Ontario Cannabis Store, on the heels of signing a cannabis products supplier agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc, to provide Canadian consumers with its Simply Bare Organic hash, as well as Wildflower CBD Relief Sticks and Wildflower CBD Cool Sticks.

The new product launch marks the introduction of the 1964 Supply Co premium cannabis brand to the Ontario market, and it includes 1964 Supply Co Sour Cookies premium flower and Organic Hash, both in 3.5g product formats, and Simply Bare Organic Island Pink Kush in both 3.5g and 3×0.5g pre-roll formats.

"Rubicon Organics has built a very credible reputation through its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic, and this is resulting in high demand for our newly launched premium and mainstream brands," Jesse McConnell, the company's CEO said.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media from Pexels