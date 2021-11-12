Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Mind Medicine, Avant Brands, Delic, Agrify, Ascend Wellness, Pure Beauty

Mind Medicine Appoints Maria A. Oquendo To Scientific Advisory Board

Psychedelic-focused biotech company Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) announced recently that it has tapped Maria A. Oquendo, M.D., Ph.D. to its scientific advisory board.

Oquendo is a Ruth Meltzer professor and chairman of Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania and psychiatrist-in-chief at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

She is also a past president of the American Psychiatric Association, the International Academy of Suicide Research and the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. Oquendo is vice president of the board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, vice president of the College of International Neuropsychopharmacology, and has served on the National Institute of Mental Health's advisory council.

"Our goal is to revolutionize mental health and addiction care, and we want to make effective treatments accessible to broad and diverse patient populations from across the globe," MindMed CEO Robert Barrow commented on the appointment. "Dr. Oquendo's extensive experience in psychiatry and pharmacology, including her work with high-risk patients, will be invaluable in progressing all of our research and development efforts."

Avant Brands Elects Directors

Cannabis producer Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX:AVNTB) (FRA:1BUP) has elected each of the six nominees as directors during its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Friday, Nov. 5.

The following experts joined the board of the Kelowna, British Columbia-based company:

Jurgen Schreiber

Norton Singhavon

Michael Blady

Derek Sanders

Ruairi Twomey

Duane Lo

Delic Appoints KWC's CEO Kevin Nicholson New COO As Part Of Acquisition Deal

Kevin Nicholson, CEO of Ketamine Wellness Centers Arizona LLC, was named new chief operating officer for Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE:DELC), as part of the acquisition deal between the two companies.

Delic, a psychedelic wellness company, announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its previously announced acquisition of KWC for $10 million in stock and cash.

"As more treatments, such as MDMA and psilocybin, become FDA-authorized for medical use, we have the potential to help millions more people through the clinics," Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic said.

Agrify Corporation Bolsters Its Executive Leadership Team

Agrify Corporation announced Wednesday that Thomas Massie has become its new president and chief operating officer and that Timothy Oakes agreed to transition to the chief financial officer role.

Massie is a member of the company's board of directors as well. He has extensive experience leading growth-oriented organizations. Robert Harrison, who formerly served as Agrify's COO, has become the senior vice president of manufacturing operations.

Oakes, a finance executive with over three decades of experience, has served as a key member of Agrify's board of directors, as well as its audit committee chair.

"As board members, Thomas and Tim have been instrumental to the successful execution of our growth strategy," Raymond Chang, the company's CEO said. "I am confident that their new roles will allow them to have an even stronger impact on our business as we pursue our next phase of growth and mission of becoming the most dynamic solution provider across the supply chain in the cannabis and hemp industry."

Ascend Wellness Hires Danielle Drummond As VP Of Social Equity

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) announced Wednesday that it has hired Danielle Drummond to serve as vice president of social equity.

At a newly created position, Drummond will assist in developing and leading community partnerships and restorative justice initiatives across the company's existing five-state footprint and spearhead its entrance into the New York market.

Drummond brings over 15 years experience in combatting racial bias and helping establish culturally responsive practices in education, criminal justice and community development.

Prior to joining AWH, she served as deputy chief of community engagement at the Suffolk County District Attorney's office in Boston, Massachusetts.

"One of the main reasons I joined AWH was its dedication to addressing the damage inflicted on lower-income communities of color by the War on Drugs," said T.Andrew Brown, AWH New York's recently appointed president. "New York's cannabis law includes some of the nation's strongest equity provisions, and I am dedicated to ensuring that this Company leads the way in not merely fulfilling but surpassing those requirements."

Pure Beauty Names Esther Song First-ever CMO

Pure Beauty, a California-based boutique cannabis brand, revealed Monday that Esther Song has been named its first-ever chief marketing officer.

She brings more than two decades of experience in public relations and marketing, specializing in building brand visibility through strategic communications and global marketing campaigns.

Song joins Pure Beauty with three years of experience in cannabis marketing, including serving as the senior vice president of marketing and communications for cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF).

In addition, Song led global digital and VIP public relations at fashion brands, including Tory Burch, where she was vice president of VIP public relations and partnerships. Song was also at Tod's, and at PR agency BPCM, where she managed accounts such as Lanvin, Celine and Rimowa.

"We are delighted to be adding Esther Song to the Pure Beauty team," Imelda Walavalkar, CEO and co-founder of Pure Beauty said. "Her exemplary background in both cannabis and the fashion and lifestyle space will be instrumental to expanding our brand in California as well as other legal markets."

