QQQ
-3.39
401.45
-0.85%
BTC/USD
-548.95
66976.88
-0.81%
DIA
-1.69
366.01
-0.46%
SPY
-2.32
471.25
-0.49%
TLT
+ 1.82
147.21
+ 1.22%
GLD
+ 0.76
169.69
+ 0.45%

Weed And Rock Concerts: Amuse Delivery Teams UP With RNBW Cannabis For Insomniac Music Festivals

byJelena Martinovic
November 9, 2021 2:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Weed And Rock Concerts: Amuse Delivery Teams UP With RNBW Cannabis For Insomniac Music Festivals

Tuesday, California-based cannabis delivery company Amuse announced its partnership with RNBW, a new premium cannabis brand made in collaboration with the music giant Insomniac.

Under the deal, Amuse agreed to serve as the exclusive cannabis delivery fulfillment partner in the Golden State by taking pre-orders and on-site orders for patrons of future Insomniac festivals.

To start, Amuse will power the e-commerce delivery site for RNBW, fulfilling orders via direct-to-consumer delivery in over 400 zip codes across California's largest metro areas in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose.

In addition, Amuse will operate as RNBW's exclusive fulfillment partner for their newly launched cannabis line of premium flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes.

"This is an exciting time for the world of cannabis," Joey Brown, co-president and chief operating officer of Amuse said. "We are thrilled to partner with RNBW and Insomniac, who are creating a distinctive experience that unites live music and cannabis culture."

Insomniac, which began over 28 years ago as an underground movement, has grown into a multi-faceted operation rooted in music, creativity and community.

The latest partnership for RNBW comes on the heels of a collaboration with vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF).

The two companies entered into a retail partnership last month, under which RNBW products will be sold at Harborside dispensaries throughout California.

Photo: Courtesy of Amuse

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Harborside Teams Up With RNBW, A New Cannabis Brand Offering Exclusive Integrations With Live Music Events

Harborside Teams Up With RNBW, A New Cannabis Brand Offering Exclusive Integrations With Live Music Events

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQ read more
California-Based LoudPack Secures $5M Via Deal With Harborside

California-Based LoudPack Secures $5M Via Deal With Harborside

Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF) has backed up a California-based cannabis company LPF JV, LLC with $5 million. The Oakland, California-based cannabis company completed a strategic investment in Loudpack via a 15% secured convertible note that's due December 2022. read more
Jushi And Cansortium Each Open New Stores, Harborside Closes San Francisco Dispensary Deal

Jushi And Cansortium Each Open New Stores, Harborside Closes San Francisco Dispensary Deal

Jushi Opens Third Store in Illinois, Strengthens Balance Sheet Cannabis and hemp company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) is cutting the ribbon on its second store in Sauget, Illinois. read more
Harborside To Enhance Cultivation Facility And Commence Clone Sales

Harborside To Enhance Cultivation Facility And Commence Clone Sales

California-based cannabis retailer Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF) will begin enhancing one of its greenhouses at its 47-acre integrated production campus in Salinas, California. read more