Weed And Rock Concerts: Amuse Delivery Teams UP With RNBW Cannabis For Insomniac Music Festivals

Tuesday, California-based cannabis delivery company Amuse announced its partnership with RNBW, a new premium cannabis brand made in collaboration with the music giant Insomniac.

Under the deal, Amuse agreed to serve as the exclusive cannabis delivery fulfillment partner in the Golden State by taking pre-orders and on-site orders for patrons of future Insomniac festivals.

To start, Amuse will power the e-commerce delivery site for RNBW, fulfilling orders via direct-to-consumer delivery in over 400 zip codes across California's largest metro areas in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose.

In addition, Amuse will operate as RNBW's exclusive fulfillment partner for their newly launched cannabis line of premium flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes.

"This is an exciting time for the world of cannabis," Joey Brown, co-president and chief operating officer of Amuse said. "We are thrilled to partner with RNBW and Insomniac, who are creating a distinctive experience that unites live music and cannabis culture."

Insomniac, which began over 28 years ago as an underground movement, has grown into a multi-faceted operation rooted in music, creativity and community.

The latest partnership for RNBW comes on the heels of a collaboration with vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF).

The two companies entered into a retail partnership last month, under which RNBW products will be sold at Harborside dispensaries throughout California.

Photo: Courtesy of Amuse