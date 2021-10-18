Harborside Teams Up With RNBW, A New Cannabis Brand Offering Exclusive Integrations With Live Music Events

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) confirmed Friday that it has teamed up with RNBW, a new premium cannabis brand produced in collaboration with music giant Insomniac. The two companies entered into a retail partnership, under which RNBW products will be sold at Harborside dispensaries throughout California.

"We're thrilled to partner with RNBW and support cannabis' rapid transition from underground into mainstream culture while adding a high-quality product line to our robust retail offering," Matt Hawkins, chairman and interim CEO of Harborside stated. "Nineteen U.S. states and Washington D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis and the public overwhelmingly advocates for expanded access to recreational cannabis. Harborside is proud to make our stake at the intersection of live music and cannabis, two activities that have been enjoyed concurrently for generations."

RNBW's product offering, which includes premium flower, prerolls, edibles and vapes, are available at Harborside Oakland, San Jose, San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs retail locations and online or for delivery via Amuse beginning Sunday.

On Sunday, October 17 and Monday, October 18, Harborside is offering special ticket bundles containing RNBW products and tickets to the 25th Anniversary of Electric Daisy Carnival, the world's largest dance music festival.

Price Action

Harborside’s shares closed Friday market session 9.14% lower at 65 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Yvette de Wit on Unsplash