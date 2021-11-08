QQQ
Cheech Marin & Award-Winning Chef Launch Late Night Food Delivery Service Featuring 'Stoner Food'

byJavier Hasse
November 8, 2021 1:33 pm
Cheech Marin and award-winning chef Zach Neil have launched a late-night food delivery service for the Los Angeles cannabis consumer: Muncheechos.

With delivery available until 3 am, the menu puts an interesting twist on “stoner foods” with classic favorite dishes ranging from the “up in smoke” cherry wood and hemp Texas-style smoked brisket tacos, authentic Philly cheesesteaks and Sriracha honey-glazed wontons to red curry and goat cheese naan bread pizzas to sweets and CBD-infused treats. Vegan options are also available. The menu

features names like “Work Daze,” “Pack a Bowl” and “Night Sesh.”

Commenting on the launch, owner Zach Neil, also a best-selling author, told Benzinga, “With ghost kitchens, we don’t need to invest millions in real estate or expensive licenses, a large staff or fancy building. We simply lease a small commercial kitchen space staffed with 4 people and we are ready to blaze!”

Neil added: “Instead of 6 months and a million dollars to open a restaurant, we need about 6 weeks and $50k. We will be able to grow fast and open multiple locations in each city, with 25 locations within 3 years. We plan to have 4 in L.A. County within the first year.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

