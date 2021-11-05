Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Verano, Flora Growth, Lifeist, Fyllo, cbdMD

Verano Holdings Names Destiny Thompson As New CPO

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced Wednesday the appointment of Destiny Thompson as chief people officer.

With over two decades of experience in driving people-oriented strategy and scaling teams through rapid expansion and growth, Thompson agreed to lead all aspects of human resources, including the further integration of a people-first culture at the Chicago-based company.

Previously, Thompson served as chief human resources officer at Stout, a private investment bank and advisory firm.

"I expect Destiny's unique skill set will enable Verano to build upon present growth potential as an organization through initiatives focused on the people and culture of our Verano family," George Archos, Verano's founder and CEO said. "In doing so, she will ultimately help us to deliver more value to employees, customers, and shareholders over the long-term. We look forward to her contributions to the company's success."

Flora Growth Bolsters Its Leadership Team As Part Of $30M Vessel Brands Deal

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) said Wednesday that it plans to strengthen its executive leadership team as part of the announced $30 million acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc.

The company agreed to welcome Vessel's experienced cannabis, sales, marketing, design and production professionals, including founder and CEO James Choe, CFO Garrett Potter, VP of marketing Jessie Casner and VP of performance Jason Choe.

"As Vessel, and as brand builders in nearly every sector, our promise has been to create unparalleled experiences – we are looking forward to continuing to deliver on that promise with Flora," James Choe, founder and CEO of Vessel

disclosed. "Flora is positioned to be a global leader in plant-based health and wellness by redefining the traditional narrative of a cannabis company."

Lifeist Wellness Announces Nominee To Board Of Directors

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV:FST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTC:NXTTF), formerly known as Namaste Technologies Inc., recently announced that it has nominated Barbara Boyd, a global finance executive with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience within the CPG industry, for election to the company's board of directors.

Boyd brings over 35 years of senior leadership experience with Diageo Plc, Pepsi Beverages Company, and KPMG.

Boyd's nomination is in replacement of current director Andrew Wilczynski's nomination, who has decided not to stand for re-election to the board at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Nov. 30.

"Barbara is a proven and respected collaborative leader, bringing a wealth of highly relevant experience and a passion for driving sustainable, long-term growth," Branden Spikes, chairman of the board said. "Moreover, she is a champion of inclusion and diversity, making her an ideal cultural fit as well."

On Thursday, the company announced that its portfolio business and wholly-owned subsidiary CannMart Labs Inc. has successfully produced its first manufactured products under the 2.0 consumer-focused house brand "Roilty" and has begun commercialization.

Fyllo Bolsters Its Senior Team With Three New Additions

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo recently announced additions to its leadership team.

The company revealed it has made several high-powered executive hires, including Robert Hucik as executive VP of engineering, Dawn Hartman as VP of sales and regulatory databases and Rachel De La Montanya as regional VP of media for the west.

Hucik, who previously served in engineering leadership roles at OutSystems, Forge Rock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Midigator and Computer Associates, agreed to expand the company's engineering team.

Hartman, previously a regional sales manager for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), brings experience in managing sales teams in the area of integrated compliance software that services law firms and government.

De La Montanya joins Chicago-based Fyllo from TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), where she spent the last ten years developing executive relationships with agencies and brands.

"We're excited to bring on the best talent as we continue to expand our team to meet unprecedented demand from both cannabis and mainstream brands," Fyllo's founder and CEO Chad Bronstein said Wednesday. "These new team members will be instrumental as we scale our business to tackle the compliance and marketing needs of companies in both the cannabis sector and other highly regulated industries."

cbdMD Hires Matt Coapman As CMO

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: YCBD) said Tuesday it has appointed Matt Coapman to serve as its new chief marketing officer.

Coapman, who has more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and e-commerce strategy, was a partner at consumer goods think tank Dingoz Consulting and before that VP of marketing for blu eCigs.

In his new role, Coapman will be responsible for developing and carrying out strategies that help drive sustainable growth, create greater customer engagement and conversion, amplify brand messaging and deliver both top and bottom-line results.

"It's a very fortuitous time to enter the CBD industry and to join the team at cbdMD. I've built a career around helping brands bring their product and voice to life," Coapman said. "I'm looking forward to getting started and helping the company expand on what has been built with the cbdMD, Paw CBD and cbdMD Botanicals brands."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash