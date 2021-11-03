BREAKING: Fyllo Continues Hiring Spree With Three New Additions To Senior Team

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo bolstered its leadership team with several high-powered executive hires, including Robert Hucik as executive vice president of engineering, Dawn Hartman as vice president of sales and regulatory databases and Rachel De La Montanya as regional vice president of media for the west.

Hucik, who previously served in engineering leadership roles at OutSystems, Forge Rock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG), Midigator and Computer Associates, will expand Fyllo's engineering team.

Hartman, previously regional sales manager for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), brings experience in managing sales teams in the area of integrated compliance software that services law firms and government. At her new position, Hartman will lead and scale the Fyllo regulatory team across the US.

De La Montanya joins Chicago-based Fyllo from TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) where she spent the last ten years developing executive relationships with agencies and brands. She'll help Fyllo accelerate its media business from both non-endemic and endemic customers in one of the largest growing markets in the west.

"We're excited to bring on the best talent as we continue to expand our team to meet unprecedented demand from both cannabis and mainstream brands," Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo said Wednesday. "These new team members will be instrumental as we scale our business to tackle the compliance and marketing needs of companies in both the cannabis sector and other highly regulated industries."

Fyllo's 2021 Hiring Spree

Over the past year, Fyllo has strengthened its management team by welcoming a former high-level Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) executive Katie Ford as its new COO in February.

Joe Raaen joined the company in March from Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), followed by Mamta Patel, who is overseeing Fyllo's finance department. Attorney and veteran cannabis executive Travis Moyer is now serving as chief legal officer and Tracey Felter SVP, head of people.

In June, Fyllo appointed Wes Chaar as chief data and analytics officer.

Photo: Courtesy of Ben Rosett on Unsplash