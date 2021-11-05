Cannabis Stocks: Are US MSO Multiples Too Low?

Are Cannabis multiples too low, and how do we know? To answer this question, we collected and summarized data on 266 companies across nine different industries, which we believe to be the most similar to cannabis. Tobacco and alcohol, for example, are both frequently mentioned in this context.

We used consensus analysts' estimates to calculate 2021-2023 compounded annual revenue growth and EV/2023 EBITDA for each company.

To summarize these by industry and calculate industry-wide metrics, we added all of the EV, revenues, and EBITDA for the companies in each industry group.

The Blue line (measured on the right vertical axis) shows the EV/2023 EBITDA multiple. The orange line (also measured on the right vertical axis) shows the 2021-2023 consensus revenue CAGR.

The blue line in the graph shows that the large US MSOs have the lowest 2023 EV/2023 EBITDA multiples of any industry group (6.33x).

The orange line shows that the US MSOs have the highest expected growth rate of any industry group (39.5%).

The green bars show that considering both valuation multiples and growth rates, US MSOs have the lowest growth adjusted EV/2023 EBITDA multiples (.16x).

But maybe there is a catch. Maybe the EV/ 2023 EBITDA multiples are low because the market is saying these companies are unlikely to meet the analysts' expectations. Perhaps margins will come down, or the companies won't meet their projected growth rates. Another possibility is that the market fears that substantial dilution will be required to achieve this growth?

The bottom line is that if we believe the consensus analyst estimates, US MSOs look like incredible bargains.

