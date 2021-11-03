Khiron Launches First Clinic In Europe With Zerenia Clinics UK To Improve Access To Medical Cannabis

Vertically integrated medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announced on Wednesday the opening of Zerenia Clinics UK in London as its first International Zerenia clinic in Europe.

Zerenia is a fully integrated telehealth portal that was successfully rolled out in Colombia. The opening of Zerenia Clinics UK by an expert team is another step toward expanding Khiron's presence in Europe.

Initially, Zerenia Clinics UK will focus on pain management and will then expand its therapeutic portfolio to other areas such as mental health, women's health, neurology and oncology.

"From day one, it has been our goal to improve patient access to medical cannabis where suitable and also create evidence for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis; opening a UK cannabis clinic is just another logical step to serve patients and clinicians' needs," Franziska Katterbach, president of Khiron Europe commented.

Zerenia Clinics UK will build upon Khiron's presence in the UK which started in 2019 when Khiron became a founding member and the exclusive Latin American supplier for Project Twenty21, which offers a subsidized pricing model for patients in the program to help address access barriers in the UK market.

In addition, Khiron was the first supplier of EU-GMP high-THC dried cannabis flower to Project Twenty 21's first findings in the accredited scientific journal Psychopharmacology published in May.

This latest move brings the company's global clinic footprint to 15.

With its core operations in Latin America and Europe, Khiron launched its first Zerenia clinic outside of Colombia this past June.

The Zerenia clinic in Lima kicked off operations almost a year after Khiron's debut in Peru's medical cannabis market.

Shortly after, the company received a quota to export over 700 kg of high-THC extract to Mexico.

KHRNF Price Action

Khiron's shares traded 0.78% lower at $0.2040 per share at the time of writing, Wednesday late morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Khiron Life Sciences Corp.