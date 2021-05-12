Project Twenty 21 Releases Findings: Cannabis Dramatically Improves Lives Of Patients With Debilitating Conditions

Project Twenty 21 has published its first findings in the accredited scientific journal Psychopharmacology.

The project, poised to provide patients access to affordable medical cannabis treatment, was launched in 2019 at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in London.

The UK's national medical cannabis registry is monitored by an independent scientific body, Drug Science.

Vertically integrated CPG cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) was the first supplier of EU-GMP high-THC dried cannabis flower to Project Twenty 21's findings. Khiron, which has core operations in Latin America, is a founding member of Project Twenty 21.

Project Twenty 21's Findings

The findings suggest that patients living with chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, Tourette's syndrome, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder could significantly improve their quality of life by using legally prescribed cannabis.

According to the collected data, patients suffering from neuropathic pain are more likely to benefit from medical cannabis than classical treatments, such as commonly prescribed drugs, including benzodiazepines or opioids.

The results of the study also showed a 50% increase in patients who were able to lead a more normal life after using cannabis. In addition, more patients are efficiently managing anxiety, insomnia and depression, which often come with primary disabling conditions.

Professor David Nutt from Drug Science, the project leader of Twenty 21, said these findings would provide further clarification of the benefits these medicines can provide for seriously ill patients.

"A lack of clinical evidence has made it difficult for doctors to confidently prescribe legal medical cannabis in the UK," Nutt said.

To date, a vast number of physicians across Latin America and Europe completed Khiron Academy, the company's medical cannabis e-learning certification, thereby gaining accreditation for the UK's continuing professional development (CPD).

"Our biggest contribution to improve access to medical cannabis in the UK is our education programs for prescribing clinicians and the dissemination of our expertise with cannabis-based therapeutics," Khiron's president, Tejinder Virk, said.

Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash