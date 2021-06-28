Khiron Cannabis Co To Debut South Of The Border, Obtains High-THC Extract Export Quotas For Mexico

Vertically integrated cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) received a quota to export over 700 kg of high-THC extract to Mexico.

Leveraging the Company's designation in Colombia as a National Strategic Project, Khiron Colombia SAS obtained permission to include Mexico as a destination country within its international export quota.

"Our goal is to improve the lives of 1 million patients by 2024 and Mexico remains a very important part of that plan," Alvaro Torres, the company's CEO and director said Monday.

The advances in regulatory and supply chain significantly stepped up the process of Khiron's entry into the Mexican cannabis market.

"Thanks to our status as a National Strategic Project, Mexico is now a destination country within our international THC quota, which is expected to accelerate first sales by several months," Torres continued.

Moreover, Khiron also closed several deals with "a world-class partner" to manufacture finished medical cannabis products in Mexico. Torres said that the partner agreed to assist with the import and export process as well.

"As we continue to advance our proven Zerenia clinic strategy in Mexico, we look forward to delivering our first products to patients in the coming months," Torres added.

Earlier this month, Khiron launched in Lima, Peru, its first Zerenia clinic outside of Colombia.

Zerenia is a fully integrated telehealth portal that successfully rolled out in Colombia. After venturing into Peru's medical cannabis market last year and filling more than 3,000 prescriptions of CBD medical cannabis, Khiron established a strategic partnership with Clinica Montesur, a specialized medical provider in Lima with over 90 physicians and more than 11,000 patient transactions on an annual basis.

To date, Khiron has sold more than 24,000 prescriptions in Colombia and Peru.

Photo by Andre Taissin on Unsplash