Cannabis Software Innovator Fyllo Taps Former Twitter Exec Katie Ford To Be COO

Fyllo, a software and services company focused on highly regulated industries like cannabis and CBD, has snagged a former high-level Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) executive as its new chief operating officer.

Katie Ford, who served as Twitters head of global brands, will leave her spot at Fyllo’s board of directors to undertake this new challenge.

“Katie has been an incredible partner since day one, always believing in the company and its mission,” Fyllo founder and CEO Chad Bronstein said. “She was the first person to join our Board and has been instrumental in Fyllo’s creation, growth and development.”

Fyllo has built "incredible products and proven their business model in a very short period of time," Ford says.

"I look forward to being part of Fyllo’s success as we build breakthrough solutions for companies in highly regulated industries like cannabis, pharma, and alcohol," she added.

Prior to joining Twitter in March 2019, Ford was the chief client officer at Amobee’s, and president of Publicis Media, where she managed big customers including P&G, Coca-Cola, USAA, and Kellogg’s.

Earlier this year, Fyllo acquired retail point-of-sale marketing company DataOwl.

