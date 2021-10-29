Black, Veteran & Woman-Owned Cannabis Cultivator Uses QR Codes: Total Transparency Of Entire Process

It's been a rocky road for the cannabis industry, as businesses in the space try to figure

out how to improve transparency and accountability to transform consumers' doubts into reliable confidence when it comes to what's in their weed and how was it grown.

Though one Massachusetts-based cannabis cultivator is on the right track.

JustinCredible Cultivation is all about building trust among customers via technology in packaging.

How? Adding QR codes that provide information about terpenes, harvest dates and more, MassLive writes.

Through this new approach, JustinCredible Cultivation – the only Black-, veteran- and woman-owned recreational cannabis cultivation company on the East Coast – is "bringing a budtender right to your hand," said Reginald Stanfield, JustinCredible Cultivation CEO and head horticulturist, adding that education is the name of the game.

JustinCredible (JCC) claims to be the first among cultivators on the East Coast to utilize QR code technology on all harvesting strains.

"By incorporating QR codes into every strain, JustinCredible Cultivation is helping lead the way in combining commercial grow and technology," explained Royal Technology and Agriculture's CEO Chad McMillan. "We are excited to partner with JCC and continue to revolutionize the way people make purchase decisions while interacting with high-quality products."

How It Works

Consumers scan the QR code, printed on the product's packaging, which enables them to check the harvest date, package date, cannabinoid profile, terpene profile as well as how and where the plant was grown. The grower's license number is also listed.

"Customers love to see the product in action, get to read about it, blow things up, so they don't have to search," Stanfield said. "There's a lot of false information about cannabis in the market…so you have to give consumers as much knowledge as you can."

JustinCredible's cannabis product currently goes out to 12 dispensaries in Massachusetts.

More Transparency, Please!

Meanwhile, support for regulation, including testing, tracking, licensing and safety, is on the rise.

A recent poll conducted by Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and Public Opinion Strategies, commissioned by the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association (MCMA), showed that most Michiganders think the production of both medical and recreational cannabis should be more regulated.

Eighty-two percent of respondents indicated their support for requiring unlicensed marijuana growers (UMG) to have their products tested for harmful substances using the same standards licensed growers and processors undergo, the survey showed.

In Massachusetts, so far customers and dispensaries love the QR code system, Stanfield said.

“It’s all about educating the consumers [with] more products using the app, more education going out to consumers, so we all win,”

Photo: Courtesy of Kampus Production from Pexels