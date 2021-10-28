Meet Delic: A Health, Wellness And Business Event Focusing On The Benefits Of Psilocybin

Meet Delic will take place November 6 – 7, 2021 at Area15 in Las Vegas.

Think Burning Man meets CES. The experiential two-day event will feature new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations, dancers, music, 3D mapping and a psychedelic business expo.

“Meet DELIC is truly for everyone–those brand new to psychedelic wellness, industry veterans and all those in between who see the cultural, business and health implications of this movement,” said DELIC Corp co-founder Jackee Stang.

“What makes this different from anything like it is the blend of business and professional development with entertainment that we’ve put together over two unforgettable days in Las Vegas. We are bringing together the leading minds and community to help scale psychedelic wellness to meet the needs of the masses through business and influence. It is a unique experience that will expand your mind, develop your network, grow your business and result in lifetime memories.”

The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include a broad array of topics such as: “Why Are Psychedelics Medicine?”, “How Big Money is (Already) Playing Psychedelics,” "PTSD Reset and Recovery," “Psychedelics & Addiction: an Intimate Discussion on Recovery in a Modern World,” “Psychedelic Investment,” "Ketamine Clinics Today, Psilocybin and MDMA Therapy Tomorrow," “Microdosing,” “Psychedelic Activism,” “Aphrodisiacs and Psychedelics: A History of Medicine for Love”, "How Psychedelics Can be Effectively Used for Physical Optimization," and "Drug Use for Grown-Ups."

Musical and entertainment acts will also take place both evenings following the panels and keynote speakers.

More information on their website.