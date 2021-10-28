Big Wild To Headline Emerald Cup Harvest Ball 2021: Here's The Full Musical Lineup

A full-spectrum blend of both nostalgia and discovery awaits at Harvest Ball 2021, a 2-day celebration of the fall cannabis harvest and the farmers and craftspeople who bring it to market.

The Emerald Cup Harvest Ball also marks the debut of the start of the journey to the 18th Annual Emerald Cup Awards. The event’s diverse soundtrack will feature headliners BIG WILD and Trevor Hall along with Mr. Carmack, HIRIE, Sudan Archives, Dirtwire, and Dumpstaphunk on Saturday December 11 and Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa, California.

The explosive roster will also feature local and international talent from chart-topping and emerging musical performers, to sharp-witted comedians; entertainment that is punctuated by culture-driving conversations with visionaries from the cannabis and psychedelics industries. Official sponsors of the event — Cookies, Puffco, Humboldt Seed Company, and Compound Genetics — are excited to partner with The Emerald Cup to bring these top talents to the first annual Harvest Ball’s main stage. These acts join a long list of past Emerald Cup Awards performances including SantiGold, Rebelution, The Roots, Damian Marley, Michael Franti and Cut Chemist.

“After two years away from the majority of our community I'm thrilled at the thought of the Harvest Ball event and gathering of the tribe in December,” says founder Tim Blake. “We're helping small farmers by donating free booths. The musical lineup is our best ever, we're setting things up to party hard. We've tightened the footprint so even if it rains we'll be good to go. Come join us to celebrate in Santa Rosa at the Harvest Ball!.”

Special performances include:

BIG WILD, Trevor Hall, Mr. Carmack, HIRIE, Sudan Archives, Dirtwire, Dumpstaphunk, Bumpin Uglies, Monophonics, Shook Twins, A Hundred Drums, Sidecar Tommy, SOOHAN, SOL Development, Object Heavy, Free Creatures, DJ Guidance, DJ Rundat and more to be announced.

The Emerald Cup Harvest Ball will have the same welcoming, grassroots vibe from past Emerald Cup Awards events including: