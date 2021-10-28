Canna Canes For Christmas: Aurora Partners With The Valens Co. To Produce Seasonal Offerings

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) is partnering with The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF), a manufacturer of cannabis products, to produce new seasonal offerings in the mint category.

Under the agreement, the cannabis edibles will be made using SōRSE by Valens patented, in-house emulsion technology that transforms cannabis oils into water-soluble forms to infuse foods, liquids and topicals without the taste or smell of cannabis.

Canna Cane Mints, a two-piece hard peppermint candy containing 10mg THC, will launch under Drift Turbo, Aurora's mainstream adult-use recreational brand.

"We know that Canadian cannabis consumers are looking for novelty and variety, and seasonal offerings are a key approach to strategically expanding our portfolio of adult-use products," Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis said. "Valens' exceptional manufacturing capabilities complement our product line up this upcoming holiday season. Our strategic relationship is designed to unlock efficiencies as we seek to bring innovation to market with speed and differentiation that connects with consumers."

The manufacturing arrangement is expected to expand in the coming months, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said Thursday.

Tyler Robson, CEO, co-founder and chair of Valens, called the deal an important milestone.

"We have admired Aurora for their leadership and continuing to elevate and challenge industry standards. Our companies share the same ethos when it comes to bringing the highest quality products to market and offering a premium experience to consumers," Robson added.

Aurora's upcoming holiday portfolio will also include a new Cranberry Sauce 1g 510 Vape cartridge launching under the company's adult-use recreational brand, Daily Special.

ACB Price Action

Aurora's shares traded 1.17% higher at $6.92 per share during the pre-market session on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Aurora Cannabis Inc.