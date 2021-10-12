Aurora Cannabis Donates $50,000 To Community Environmental Initiative

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced on Tuesday it was donating

$50,000 to New Acre Project to support Alternative Land Use Services, a charitable organization focused on agriculture and biodiversity.

The commitment is intended to fund environmental programs in the communities where Aurora facilities are located.

With the $50,000 donation from Aurora, ALUS will steward 50 New Acre Project acres, helping to restore wetlands and grasslands, create pollinator and wildlife habitats, reforest and establish other ecologically beneficial projects.

The Canadian cannabis giant noted that this move aims to create shared value for its customers, consumers and patients by taking action to address climate change, help communities solve local environmental challenges and protect biodiversity through the restoration of natural habitats.

"As a proudly Canadian company, and global leader, Aurora deeply values the communities where we work and live," Miguel Martin, Aurora CEO said. "As corporate citizens, we have a responsibility to our environment beyond offsetting, whether that's by improving processes within our business to be more environmentally conscious or supporting our communities to thrive."

Bryan Gilvesy, CEO of ALUS noted that this move demonstrates Aurora’s leading position in the space, by addressing climate change and helping communities deal with local environmental problems. "ALUS looks forward to working with Aurora to create a positive impact in the communities where they operate.”

Initially, the sponsorship will focus on developing New Acres in Ontario and Alberta, where Aurora operates.

Previously Aurora also implemented several environmental initiatives internally, including investments in energy efficiency, water conservation and waste education;

Price Action

Aurora’s shares were trading 1.85% higher at $7.14 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Rick Proctor on Unsplash