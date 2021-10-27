fbpx

EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Administers First IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy In Depression Patients

byVandana Singh
October 27, 2021 7:15 am
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ:KTTA) wholly-owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has administered intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy to its first patients with treatment-resistant depression.
  • Pasithea Clinics commenced IV ketamine infusion therapy in Knightsbridge, London.
  • In sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine has shown efficacy and a rapid and sustained effect in some psychiatric disorders, such as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
  • Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic and was introduced over 50 years ago. It has recently been repurposed in significantly lower doses to treat psychiatric disorders.
  • Pasithea has clinical partnerships to administer its IV ketamine treatment. In the U.K., Pasithea has partnered with ZEN Healthcare – a network of health clinics in London.
  • In the U.S., it has partnered with The IV Doc Inc to provide in-home IV ketamine infusions.
  • Related: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Therapeutics Launches First Ketamine Clinic In The UK.
  • Price Action: KTTA shares closed 1.50% higher at $2.71 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Michaelberry via Wikimedia

