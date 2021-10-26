Ganjier? The Cannabis 'Sommelier' Certification Course Launches Much Sought-After Classes

Ganjier, a cannabis training course akin to the wine sommelier officially began registering applicants for its 2022 classes and they're going fast.

The process to become a Certified Ganjier consists of rigorous online training, comprehensive skill assessment as well as live, hands-on instruction in the heart of California's Emerald Triangle. All classes will be conducted by 18 preeminent experts and artisans in the field and will encompass history, genetics, cultivation, processing, consumption, service and more.

"By certifying Ganjiers, we are creating an army of voices that deeply understand every aspect of cannabis quality and can use that expert experience to provide the highest level of service to consumers," said Max Simon, CEO and co-founder of Green Flower, an industry leader in cannabis education.

The firm's content and technology platform provide customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

"This is why there is so much excitement and demand around the Ganjier program, why we have seen such a deepening level of support from the Ganjier Council, and why we have had to double capacity for this incoming class," Simon added.

According to Derek Gilman, managing director of Ganjier, "the legal cannabis industry is flooded with mid-grade product parading as top shelf, and true connoisseur cannabis is being drowned out. Every other epicurean industry, such as coffee, wine, beer, or chocolate has trained professionals that assess the quality and guide consumers in their experience and their product choices."

The 2021 Ganjier class sold out in just two weeks. By the end of the year, over 100 people will be Certified Ganjiers.

"A Ganjier is a cannabis culturalist…someone skilled and versed in all things involving cannabis," said Kevin Jodrey, renowned cultivator, cannabis breeder and founding member of the Ganjier Council.

"Not just the consumption of cannabis, but also the ability to take this information and transfer it to other people in order to develop an appreciation of the craft and the product to help further and develop the industry as we move forward,” Jodrey added.